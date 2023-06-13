Father’s Day 2023: Movie marathon to kite match-8 great fun ideas to spend the day

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to do something fun this Father’s Day? You can create fun activities at home or take your father out to something unexpected. Here is what you can plan for June 18. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Father’s Day is around the corner on June 18, and all of us are thinking about what to do for the special man in our lives. Ditch plain old gifts and plan something fun this Father’s Day, an activity your dad can’t resist.

    Here are some ideas to help you out:

    Indoor Picnic
    Move your furniture around and throw in a picnic mat. Cook some delicious food and plan a few games. Give this fun indoor surprise to your father with your whole family.

    Kite Match
    Suppose your father was a kite match champion as a kid. Call his friends and, throw in some snacks, arrange a kite tournament to bring back those old memories.

    Cook something experimental
    If your father is into cooking but doesn’t get much time, this Father’s Day, find out a funky recipe and get into a cook-off with your father. The results may not be great, but you will have a great time together.

    Spa Day
    Do you see your father hassling all the time? Book a spa appointment and force him to take a day off. This relaxing experience is a great Father’s Day idea for all those workaholic dads.

    Camping
    If you spend a night in a forest tucked in around a fire while telling ghost stories about the kind of fun your dad is into, pack your tents and drive away with your dad this Father’s Day.
     
    Movie Marathon
    Bring out your dad’s favourite movie series or create a movie list which includes his favourite and start binging non-stop with your dad. Oh! Don’t forget the sit with popcorn and chips.

    Bring out old video games
    Was your dad a gamer in his days? Bring out those retro video games and challenge your dad to a tournament.

    Dance and dinner
    Sometimes a simple, delicious home-cooked meal and grooving to some retro music is all your dad wants. It’s his day so cook his favourite dish and create a playlist he will love this Father’s Day.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
