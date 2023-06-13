Father’s Day 2023: Movie marathon to kite match-8 great fun ideas to spend the day

Want to do something fun this Father’s Day? You can create fun activities at home or take your father out to something unexpected. Here is what you can plan for June 18. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Father’s Day is around the corner on June 18, and all of us are thinking about what to do for the special man in our lives. Ditch plain old gifts and plan something fun this Father’s Day, an activity your dad can’t resist.

Here are some ideas to help you out:

Indoor Picnic

Move your furniture around and throw in a picnic mat. Cook some delicious food and plan a few games. Give this fun indoor surprise to your father with your whole family.

Also Read: Milk to fish: 10 foods to eat if you have Vitamin B12 deficiency



Kite Match

Suppose your father was a kite match champion as a kid. Call his friends and, throw in some snacks, arrange a kite tournament to bring back those old memories.





Cook something experimental

If your father is into cooking but doesn’t get much time, this Father’s Day, find out a funky recipe and get into a cook-off with your father. The results may not be great, but you will have a great time together.

Also Read: Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses!



Spa Day

Do you see your father hassling all the time? Book a spa appointment and force him to take a day off. This relaxing experience is a great Father’s Day idea for all those workaholic dads.





Camping

If you spend a night in a forest tucked in around a fire while telling ghost stories about the kind of fun your dad is into, pack your tents and drive away with your dad this Father’s Day.



Movie Marathon

Bring out your dad’s favourite movie series or create a movie list which includes his favourite and start binging non-stop with your dad. Oh! Don’t forget the sit with popcorn and chips.

Also Read: Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health



Bring out old video games

Was your dad a gamer in his days? Bring out those retro video games and challenge your dad to a tournament.





Dance and dinner

Sometimes a simple, delicious home-cooked meal and grooving to some retro music is all your dad wants. It’s his day so cook his favourite dish and create a playlist he will love this Father’s Day.