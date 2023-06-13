Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses!

Protect your hair during the monsoon season with essential nutrition. Strengthen strands, nourish the scalp, and combat moisture challenges with a well-balanced diet and proper hair care routine.- By Amrita Ghosh

With the arrival of the monsoon season, it's important to take extra care of your hair to combat the challenges brought by increased humidity and moisture. Fortunately, incorporating certain hair-friendly foods into your diet can help fortify and protect your locks. By including salmon, spinach, eggs, sweet potatoes, nuts and seeds, Greek yogurt, and citrus fruits in your meals, you can provide your hair with essential nutrients that nourish the scalp, strengthen the strands, stimulate growth, and prevent dryness. Let's explore these seven foods that can monsoon-proof your hair.

Salmon: This fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which promote scalp health and prevent dryness and flakiness. It also contains vitamin D and protein, essential for hair strength and growth.

Spinach: Rich in iron, spinach improves blood circulation to the scalp, encouraging healthy hair growth. It also contains vitamins A and C, which aid in sebum production, a natural hair conditioner.

Eggs: A fantastic source of protein, biotin, and zinc, eggs contribute to healthy hair growth. Biotin strengthens hair strands, while zinc regulates scalp oil production, preventing greasiness.

Sweet potatoes: Loaded with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes convert into vitamin A, promoting a healthy scalp and moisturized hair. Vitamin A stimulates sebum production, keeping your locks nourished.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and zinc. These nutrients nourish hair follicles, strengthen strands, and prevent breakage.

Greek yogurt: High in protein, Greek yogurt supports hair growth and repairs damage. It also contains vitamin B5, which improves scalp blood flow and supports healthy hair follicles.

Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are packed with vitamin C, vital for collagen production—an important hair structural component. Vitamin C also aids in iron absorption from plant-based sources, strengthening your hair