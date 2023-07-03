Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    Discover seven medicinal drinks that can support digestion and promote a healthy gut. From soothing ginger tea to refreshing papaya smoothies, these natural remedies can alleviate digestive discomfort and improve overall digestive health.

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Good digestion is essential for overall health and well-being. If you're experiencing digestive issues, incorporating medicinal drinks into your routine can provide relief and support your digestive system. Remember, it's important to listen to your body and consult a healthcare professional if you have chronic digestive issues. However, some medicinal drinks can provide relief for occasional digestive discomfort. Incorporate these drinks into a healthy lifestyle along with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management for optimal digestive health.

    Here are seven medicinal drinks that can help improve digestion:

    ALSO READ: Here are 7 health benefits of having fenugreek, check them out

    1. Ginger Tea

    Ginger has long been used to soothe digestive discomfort. Prepare a cup of ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. Ginger aids digestion by reducing inflammation, relieving bloating, and promoting the movement of food through the digestive tract.

    2. Peppermint Tea

    Peppermint tea is known for its calming properties and ability to ease digestive symptoms. It can help relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, alleviate gas, and relieve indigestion. Steep fresh peppermint leaves or use pre-packaged tea bags for a soothing cup of tea.

    3. Chamomile Tea

    Chamomile tea has gentle anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that can help soothe an upset stomach and ease digestive discomfort. It promotes relaxation and can relieve symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and cramping.

    4. Aloe Vera Juice:

    Aloe vera juice can help soothe the digestive system and improve gut health. It contains enzymes that aid digestion and promote bowel regularity. Start with a small amount of pure aloe vera juice and gradually increase the dosage as tolerated.

    5. Fennel Seed Infusion:

    Fennel seeds have carminative properties that can help relieve bloating, gas, and indigestion. Prepare a fennel seed infusion by steeping crushed fennel seeds in hot water for a few minutes. Strain and enjoy as a digestive tonic.

    6. Lemon Water:

    Drinking warm lemon water in the morning can stimulate digestion and support detoxification. Lemon juice can help increase the production of digestive juices, promoting efficient digestion and reducing bloating. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into warm water and drink it before breakfast.

    7. Papaya Smoothie:

    Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in the breakdown of proteins and facilitates digestion. Blend ripe papaya with a splash of lime juice and a little honey to create a refreshing and digestion-friendly smoothie.

    ALSO READ: 8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life MSW EAI

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment ADC EIA

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment

    7 Delicious Monsoon Achar Varieties to Spice Up Your Meals MSW EAI

    7 delicious monsoon achar varieties to spice up your meals

    Planning to study abroad? Things to keep in mind before packing your bags ADC EIA

    Planning to study abroad? Things to keep in mind before packing your bags

    Suffering from PCOS? Here are 7 ways to cure Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) naturally RBA EAI

    Suffering from PCOS? Here are 7 ways to cure Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) naturally

    Recent Stories

    Celebs SPOTTED: From Manushi Chillar to Sooraj Pancholi, your favourite stars get papped in tinsel town ADC

    Celebs SPOTTED: From Manushi Chillar to Sooraj Pancholi, your favourite stars get papped in tinsel town

    Cheese to Paneer: 6 tasty Vada Pav dishes for Monsoons vma

    Cheese to Paneer: 6 tasty Vada Pav dishes for Monsoons

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life MSW EAI

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life

    Akshara Singh SEXY bedroom video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh BOLD song Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya goes viral RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY bedroom video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's ‘Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya’ goes viral

    The Drive EP13: Top 4 budget-friendly hatchbacks in India to consider buying in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP13: Top 4 budget-friendly hatchbacks in India to consider buying in 2023 - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon