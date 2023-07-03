Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 health benefits of having fenugreek, check them out

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is an herb commonly used in cooking and traditional medicine. It has been used for centuries and is known for its potential health benefits. Here are some of the key health benefits associated with fenugreek:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Fenugreek seeds are rich in dietary fiber, which can help promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation. It may also help reduce the symptoms of indigestion, such as bloating and heartburn.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Blood Sugar Control: Fenugreek has been shown to have a positive effect on blood sugar levels. It can help lower blood glucose levels by slowing down the absorption of sugars in the stomach and stimulating the release of insulin. This can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Reduced Cholesterol Levels: Research suggests that fenugreek may help reduce cholesterol levels, particularly LDL cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol). The high fiber content in fenugreek may inhibit the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines and promote its elimination from the body.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Increased Breast Milk Production: Fenugreek has long been used as a galactagogue, a substance that promotes breast milk production in lactating women. It is believed to work by increasing the production of prolactin, a hormone involved in milk production.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Anti-inflammatory Effects: Fenugreek contains compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, such as flavonoids and alkaloids. These compounds may help reduce inflammation in the body and provide relief for conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Improved Testosterone Levels: Fenugreek may help increase testosterone levels in men. Studies have shown that fenugreek supplementation can improve sexual function, increase libido, and enhance strength and muscle mass in men.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Weight Management: The high fiber and protein content in fenugreek can help promote a feeling of fullness and reduce appetite, potentially aiding weight loss efforts. Additionally, its impact on blood sugar regulation may also contribute to weight management.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    It's worth noting that while fenugreek offers potential health benefits, individual results may vary, and it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before using fenugreek supplements, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications.


     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment ADC EIA

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment

    7 Delicious Monsoon Achar Varieties to Spice Up Your Meals MSW EAI

    7 delicious monsoon achar varieties to spice up your meals

    Planning to study abroad? Things to keep in mind before packing your bags ADC EIA

    Planning to study abroad? Things to keep in mind before packing your bags

    Suffering from PCOS? Here are 7 ways to cure Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) naturally RBA EAI

    Suffering from PCOS? Here are 7 ways to cure Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) naturally

    7 Ways to Embrace Minimalism and Find Fulfillment in Everyday Life MSW EAI

    7 Ways to Embrace Minimalism and Find Fulfillment in Everyday Life

    Recent Stories

    cricket India shifts focus to T20 cricket with home series against Australia after ODI World Cup osf

    India shifts focus to T20 cricket with home series against Australia after ODI World Cup

    NCP split: Sunil Tatakre appointed as Maharashtra NCP president AJR

    BREAKING: Sunil Tatakre appointed as Maharashtra NCP president

    Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest vkp

    Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest

    Uorfi Javed hails Puneet Superstar for kind behaviour towards underprivileged, says 'aadmi bahot badiya hai' ADC

    Uorfi Javed hails Puneet Superstar for kind behaviour towards underprivileged, says 'aadmi bahot badiya hai'

    Air France passenger finds blood-soaked carpet on flight to Toronto; shares distressing details (WATCH) snt

    Air France passenger finds blood-soaked carpet on flight to Toronto; shares distressing details (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon