Eid al-Adha 2023: When is Bakrid in India? Know moon sighting dates in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan

Eid al-Adha 2023 (Bakrid) Date in India: Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. However, the exact dates vary each year based on the appearance of the lunar crescent.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Date in India: India, a varied country where many cultures and religions coexist, is preparing to celebrate Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha. It is a religious event observed by Muslims all around the world. The celebration is also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice" because it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's commitment to accept Allah's order by sacrificing his son for the sake of God's command. The almighty admired his generosity and substituted his son Ismail with a goat. Bakri Eid is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The date on the Gregorian calendar fluctuates from year to year. Eid al-Adha is observed on the lunar calendar during Dhu al-Hijjah. Eid al-Adha 2023 is expected to begin on the evening of June 28 in India. Pakistan, like India, follows a similar pattern and has set June 28 as the day for Bakri Eid celebrations.

Dates for Dhul Hijjah and Eid-ul-Adha in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Other Countries

Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Supreme Court has announced that the first day of Dhul Hijjah in Saudi Arabia would be Monday, June 19, 2023. As a result, Eid-ul-Adha in the nation will fall on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

UAE: The dates for Dhul Hijjah and Eid-ul-Adha 2023 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are yet to be confirmed.

Singapore: Dhul Hijjah will begin in Singapore on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. As a result, according to Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Hari Raya Haji will fall on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Japan: The first day of Dhul Hijjah falls on Tuesday, 20 June, according to the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee-Japan. As a result, Eid al Adha will be observed in the country on Thursday, June 29.

Countries that did not observe the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Morocco are among the nations that have declared Eid-al-Adha on June 29.

On June 27, various nations, including China, Russia, and the United States, will begin Eid al-Adha celebrations. Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and the United Kingdom, on the other hand, have selected June 28 as the day to remember the event. On the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha. On this day, worshippers congregate in mosques to pray, known as the Eid al-Adha namaaz. The prayer can be said anytime after daybreak until shortly before lunchtime. Following the prayer, the Imam gives a sermon, known as a khutbah.

Many Muslims use Eid celebrations to encourage friends, neighbours, coworkers, and students to join in order to raise awareness and knowledge of Islam and Muslim culture.