Vada Pav to Samosa: 7 tasty foods to enjoy monsoons

A staple for every Mumbaikar, vada pav defines comfort and is a must-have monsoon snack. Here are 7 yummy foods to relish in monsoons.
Rajasthani staple dish, the pakodis immersed in a tangy and spiced yoghurt gravy, creates a blast of spicy flavours that is hard to resist.
Classic Indian monsoon staple, Matar Paneer, is a spicy and tangy-flavoured curry enjoyed with rice or naan.
Originating from South India, Rasam is a tangy and spicy soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, and spices like black pepper, cumin, and coriander.
Aloo Tikki, or potato patties, are a popular monsoon street food that will satisfy food cravings and is enjoyed with green chutney.
It is popular lentil dish where soft cooked dal gets cooked with fried tempering consisting of ghee, spices, onions, green chillies, and herbs.
These crispy, triangular parcels of joy are a popular monsoon snack. Samosa has a mixture of spiced potatoes and peas.