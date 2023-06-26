Lifestyle

Vada Pav to Samosa: 7 tasty foods to enjoy monsoons

A staple for every Mumbaikar, vada pav defines comfort and is a must-have monsoon snack. Here are 7 yummy foods to relish in monsoons.

Pakodi Ki Kadhi

Rajasthani staple dish, the pakodis immersed in a tangy and spiced yoghurt gravy, creates a blast of spicy flavours that is hard to resist.

Matar Paneer

Classic Indian monsoon staple, Matar Paneer, is a spicy and tangy-flavoured curry enjoyed with rice or naan.

Rasam

Originating from South India, Rasam is a tangy and spicy soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, and spices like black pepper, cumin, and coriander.

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki, or potato patties, are a popular monsoon street food that will satisfy food cravings and is enjoyed with green chutney.

Dal Fry

It is popular lentil dish where soft cooked dal gets cooked with fried tempering consisting of ghee, spices, onions, green chillies, and herbs.

Samosa

These crispy, triangular parcels of joy are a popular monsoon snack. Samosa has a mixture of spiced potatoes and peas.

