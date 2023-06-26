Lifestyle

Why is Ghee good for monsoon diet? 6 reasons

Ghee is an essential food item for an Indian household. Especially with India's tropical monsoon climate, the health benefits of Ghee are irrefutable.

Boosts Immunity

Contains antioxidants that are good for strengthening the immunity system to ward off colds and flu.

Improves Digestion

It helps to lubricate the digestive tract and reduces inflammation. Consuming ghee helps increase healthy bacteria in the gut, which aids digestion.

Increases Metabolism

Ghee contains medium-chain fatty acids which are easily absorbed and burn for energy quickly. This helps boost energy levels and also helps with weight loss.

Helps Brain Function

Ghee contains essential fatty acids such as omega 3 which are known to improve mental health and improved moods.

Source of Vitamins

Ghee provides several important vitamins including A, D, E and K2 which are essential for overall health and wellness.

Source of Minerals

Ghee is high in minerals like calcium, magnesium, zinc and iron which help promote healthy bones, skin and hair during monsoon season.

