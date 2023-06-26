Why is Ghee good for monsoon diet? 6 reasons

Lifestyle
Ghee is an essential food item for an Indian household. Especially with India's tropical monsoon climate, the health benefits of Ghee are irrefutable.
Contains antioxidants that are good for strengthening the immunity system to ward off colds and flu.
It helps to lubricate the digestive tract and reduces inflammation. Consuming ghee helps increase healthy bacteria in the gut, which aids digestion.
Ghee contains medium-chain fatty acids which are easily absorbed and burn for energy quickly. This helps boost energy levels and also helps with weight loss.
Ghee contains essential fatty acids such as omega 3 which are known to improve mental health and improved moods.
Ghee provides several important vitamins including A, D, E and K2 which are essential for overall health and wellness.
Ghee is high in minerals like calcium, magnesium, zinc and iron which help promote healthy bones, skin and hair during monsoon season.