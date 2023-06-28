Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family

Jama Masjid in Delhi to Char Minar in Hyderabad, here are some of the places where food stalls crop up during Eid. This Bakrid, know the places in India with the best food walks to enjoy. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is an important festival in the Islamic calendar. This occasion is celebrated across the world to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael to God. India, too, is in full bloom with the preparation for the occasion. Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29 this year.

A major part of Eid is food. Food stalls crop up near mosques across the country. Streets that are simple at other times turn into food streets. Here are some of the places in India where you can go on food walks with your family:

Jama Masjid Road (Delhi)

Biryani’s delicious aroma will enter your nose even before you enter the street. Succulent kebab and mouthwatering shahi tukda will call you into this place. It is Delhi’s one of the oldest neighbourhoods.

Park Circus (Kolkata)

Prominent eateries set up stalls at Eid special offer prices here. Kolkata’s biryani, famous for mixing potatoes in them, is something you can’t refuse. The Awadhi cuisine influences haleem is something you mustn’t miss.

Mosque Road in Frazer Town (Bengaluru)

The best shawarma rolls, egg puddings and brain puffs are a hit here. During the food walk here, try some Suleimani chai with other crispy food items.

Minara Masjid locality (Mumbai)

From Crawford Market to Mohammad Ali Road, the area surrounding Minara Masjid in Mumbai becomes the epicentre of Eid festivities. The Haji Tikka is something you must taste here.

Nazirabad Road (Lucknow)

Head out for heaving platters of kulcha, nahari, paya, gond-ka-halwa, kebabs, shahi tukra, and more, in the narrow by-lanes of Nazirabad during Eid. You will definitely come back with your stomach full.

Char Minar locality (Hyderabad)

Apart from the Hyderabadi Biryani, if you want to try some good street food the neighbourhood around Char Minar is a great place. The Hyderabadi Haleem here is also something to have on your list.

