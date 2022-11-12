Eating tomatoes can be helpful for THESE reasons; check out

Like every other vegetable and fruit that we consume, tomato also has nutritious properties that are beneficial for our health. From glowing skin to good hair, there is not one but multiple reasons why eating tomatoes is considered excellent for health. Take a look at some of the many reasons here.

It is central and native to southern America. This fruit belongs to the nightshade family and is filled with nutritious value. Botanically being a fruit, it is generally prepared and eaten like a vegetable. When the Europeans first came across them, they thought the tomato was a poisonous berry. Tomatoes were introduced to the world by the Spanish. India is one of the largest producers of tomatoes in the world today. While it mostly comes in the colour red but also has different colours, even purple. Here are some of the healthy benefits of tomatoes.

Healthy for our bones: Tomatoes are filled with calcium and Vitamin K . It is believed that a hundred grams of tomatoes have around 110 mg of calcium in them. This means your bones will stay strong and healthy as you consume tomatoes.

Controls your blood sugar levels: Tomatoes are known to have properties of the mineral known as Chromium. The mineral helps in keeping our blood sugar levels in control. People who have diabetes or have a history of it in their family should consume tomatoes or include them in their diet.

Works as an Anti-Oxidant: Tomatoes are considered a great source of vitamins A and C; these components help the body eliminate harmful free radicals in our blood. Raw tomatoes are better at absorbing Vitamin C into the system.

Boost Immunity: Tomatoes are filled with Vitamin C, and fresh tomato juice boosts your immunity. Vitamin C also helps control the increase of stress hormones and helps the body to remain energized and healthy for the long term.

Good for Skin and Hair: With the rising pollution levels around us, our skin and hair can get damaged easily. Including some tomatoes in your regular diet can help you battle the polluted air around you. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which can also be used for facial cleansers.

