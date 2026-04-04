Craving veg biryani at home? This aromatic, flavour-packed dish is easier than you think. With the right blend of spices and fresh vegetables, you can recreate that rich, restaurant-style taste in your own kitchen.
Everyone knows non-veg biryani has its own special flavour. However, a huge chunk of our country's population follows a completely vegetarian lifestyle. Still, if you think vegetarians are missing out on the amazing taste of biryani, you're completely mistaken. Veg biryani is a fantastic dish that delivers an incredible taste with just vegetables, no chicken or mutton needed. It not only fills your stomach but also satisfies your craving for something spicy and flavourful. So, if you want to make veg biryani at home, don't worry at all, even if you've never cooked anything before. We're sharing an easy recipe that you can follow to make the most amazing veg biryani in very little time.
Ingredients for Veg Biryani
- Boiled rice – 2 cups
- Mixed vegetables – 3 cups
- Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon
- Coriander powder – 2 teaspoons
- Chopped onions – 1/4 cup
- Chopped ginger – 1 teaspoon
- Chopped garlic – 5-6 cloves
- Fresh coriander – 2-3 tablespoons
- Green chillies – 1-2
- Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon
- Red chilli powder – 1/2 teaspoon
- Garam masala – 1/2 teaspoon
- Biryani masala – 1 teaspoon
- Oil – as needed
- Salt – to taste
- Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon
Note: The quantity of these ingredients can be increased or decreased based on the number of people being served.
How to Make Veg Biryani: Step-by-Step Guide
- First, take a deep pot (like a degchi or patila), add the rice, and boil it.
- While the rice is boiling, chop the fresh vegetables into small pieces.
- Next, chop the onion, garlic, fresh coriander, and green chillies and set them aside for later.
- Now, take a frying pan or a kadhai (wok) and heat some oil in it. Once the oil is hot, add the chopped onion and garlic and sauté them well.
- As the onions and garlic start turning golden, add the rest of the chopped vegetables and fry them too.
- After frying everything, add all the spices—including turmeric, coriander powder, and red chilli powder. Also, add salt to taste and sauté the mixture.
- Once this mixture is well-cooked and ready, take it out in a bowl.
- Now, spread a layer of rice over the remaining mixture in the pan.
- After that, add another layer of the cooked vegetables on top of the rice, followed by a final layer of rice, and then cover the pan.
- You don't need to do anything else now, just let the pan cook on medium heat for another 5-7 minutes.
- When the time is up, garnish with fresh coriander and serve. You can also enjoy this dish with raita.