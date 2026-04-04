Craving veg biryani at home? This aromatic, flavour-packed dish is easier than you think. With the right blend of spices and fresh vegetables, you can recreate that rich, restaurant-style taste in your own kitchen.

Everyone knows non-veg biryani has its own special flavour. However, a huge chunk of our country's population follows a completely vegetarian lifestyle. Still, if you think vegetarians are missing out on the amazing taste of biryani, you're completely mistaken. Veg biryani is a fantastic dish that delivers an incredible taste with just vegetables, no chicken or mutton needed. It not only fills your stomach but also satisfies your craving for something spicy and flavourful. So, if you want to make veg biryani at home, don't worry at all, even if you've never cooked anything before. We're sharing an easy recipe that you can follow to make the most amazing veg biryani in very little time.

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Ingredients for Veg Biryani

Boiled rice – 2 cups

Mixed vegetables – 3 cups

Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 2 teaspoons

Chopped onions – 1/4 cup

Chopped ginger – 1 teaspoon

Chopped garlic – 5-6 cloves

Fresh coriander – 2-3 tablespoons

Green chillies – 1-2

Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon

Red chilli powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Garam masala – 1/2 teaspoon

Biryani masala – 1 teaspoon

Oil – as needed

Salt – to taste

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon

Note: The quantity of these ingredients can be increased or decreased based on the number of people being served.

How to Make Veg Biryani: Step-by-Step Guide