Sep 11, 2023, 11:19:01 AM

Biryani to Kerala Fish Curry-7 popular non-veg south Indian dishes

South Indian cuisine is known for its rich variety of non-vegetarian dishes, often prepared with a blend of aromatic spices and coconut-based gravies. 

Chicken Curry

South Indian chicken curry is a flavorful and spicy dish with chicken pieces simmered in tomato and coconut-based gravy.
 

Hyderabadi Biryani

Fragrant rice is cooked with soft pieces of chicken/meat infused with spices and saffron and is popular comfort food across India.

Mutton Biryani

Mutton biryani is a fragrant and spicy rice dish made with marinated mutton (goat or lamb) cooked with rice, saffron, and a blend of spices. 

Fish Curry

South India boasts a variety of fish curries, with different regions offering their unique styles. Common ingredients include coconut, tamarind, and a medley of spices.
 

Andhra Chicken Curry

Andhra cuisine is known for its fiery and spicy flavors. Andhra chicken curry is no exception, with a fiery red chili base and tangy tamarind notes.
 

Kerala Fish Curry (Meen Curry)

This is a tangy and spicy fish curry from Kerala, often made with coconut milk and served with steamed rice or appam (rice pancakes).
 

Chettinad Chicken

Chettinad chicken curry is rich and flavorful, featuring chicken cooked in roasted spices, coconut, and curry leaves.
 

