This Mother's Day, give your mom's cooking skills a new identity. You can start a business like a tiffin service or sell her special dishes with just ₹2000. You don't need a big shop. Just pick one signature recipe, package it well, and start selling. Here's the step-by-step process.

Mom's Kitchen Business Ideas: We all have a superstar chef at home... our mom. Whether it's her mango pickle, handmade papads, or those special winter laddoos, no big-shot restaurant can beat her cooking. We often say, 'Mom, your food is the best!' So this Mother's Day, why not turn this talent into her new identity? The best part? You don't need lakhs of rupees, just about ₹2,000 to get started. Let's find out how you can launch a small but successful business right from your home.

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Give the best gift this Mother's Day

Mom has spent her whole life cooking for us without expecting anything in return. This Mother's Day, instead of just a saree or a cake, give her the chance to become a 'businesswoman'. When she holds her first ₹500 note from her own earnings, the happiness on her face will be more valuable than any expensive gift.

How to start the business

Starting a business doesn't mean you have to offer the entire kitchen menu. Just focus on one of your mom's specialties. It could be pickles and chutneys made with pure, home-ground masalas and mom's love. Or maybe gond ke laddoos or besan ke laddoos. You could even sell homemade spices like coriander, chilli, or garam masala, which are way better than what you get in the market. If you live near a hostel or office area, a tiffin service is also a great idea.

How to start with only ₹2000?

Let's say you're starting with 'Mom's Homemade Pickle'. Here's a rough breakdown:

Raw materials (vegetables/fruits and oil): ₹800-₹1000

Whole spices: ₹300 to ₹400

Glass jars or containers (for packaging): ₹300 to ₹400

Stickers or labels: ₹200 (You can even handwrite them for a more 'personal' touch)

How to do marketing without spending money?

WhatsApp Status: First, send photos of your mom's delicious food to your friends and relatives.

Offer Samples: Give your neighbours a small portion to taste. If they like the taste, orders will start pouring in on their own.

Instagram or Facebook: Create a small page and post videos of your mom cooking. People love to see 'purity' and 'homemade goodness'.

Keep orders small, keep things clean

Don't run after big orders in the beginning. Start with just 5 or 10 customers. The most important thing is hygiene. If your packaging is good and the kitchen is clean, people will keep coming back for more.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information and educational purposes only. The business ideas, costs (₹2000), and profit estimates mentioned are just examples. They can change based on your location, quality, effort, demand, and marketing. Before starting any business, please check local rules, food safety standards (like FSSAI registration), and tax and license requirements yourself. Always take advice from an expert before making any financial or business decisions.