    Earth Hour 2023: Lights off for one hour at 8.30 pm; here's everything you need to know

    Earth Hour takes place at 8.30 pm local time across the globe on the last Saturday of March. Tonight, non-essential electric lights will be turned off from 8.30 to 9.30 pm. One of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment, Earth Hour began in 2007 at Sydney. 

    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    Millions of people will turn off their lights and electric appliances at their homes and workplaces for one hour at 8:30 p.m. today (March 25) as part of "Earth Hour," a yearly campaign to raise awareness of the problems posed by climate change and the need for energy conservation. 

    W​orld Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) which started the tradition, points out that the next seven years are crucial for halting irreversible nature loss and climate change. It claims that this year's Earth Hour is more important than ever to motivate millions more people to take action and make millions more aware. 

    What is an Earth Hour?

    According to local time zones, Earth Hour will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. People will turn off lights that aren't necessary for one hour to promote energy saving. It has been called one of the biggest grassroots environmental campaigns in the world. Participants turn down their lights in more than 180 nations and territories to support our "blue" Earth.

    The WWF established the custom to inspire people everywhere to spread awareness of energy saving.

    History and other details

    On March 31, 2007, the WWF organised the inaugural "Earth Hour" in Sydney, when 2.2 million people were urged to turn down their lights for one hour in favour of combating climate change. 

    Ricky Kej, a composer and environmentalist who has won three Grammy awards, has been selected the "Face of Earth Hour India 2023." With help from WWF India, Kej will raise awareness of the initiative and encourage more people to participate in the 60 minutes of global togetherness.  Major tourist attractions and landmarks worldwide are anticipated to observe the lights-out period during this year's "Earth Hour."

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 7:33 PM IST
