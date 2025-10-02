Durga Puja 2025’s last day is a feast of tradition and flavor. Discover seven must-try Bengali dishes that perfectly capture the festive spirit, making your Bijoya Dashami celebration truly unforgettable.

Durga Puja’s last day, Bijoya Dashami, is a grand celebration filled with joy, togetherness, and of course, delicious food. As families come together to bid farewell to Goddess Durga, the festive feasts become a highlight of the day. Whether you’re celebrating in Bengal or anywhere in the world, these seven traditional dishes are an absolute must-try to truly experience the spirit of Durga Puja’s final day.

1. Khichuri

No Bijoya Dashami feast is complete without Khichuri—a comforting, fragrant one-pot dish made with rice, lentils, and mild spices. Often served with crispy fried eggplant, aloo dum (spiced potatoes), and chutneys, khichuri is both simple and soul-satisfying.

2. Labra

Labra is a mixed vegetable curry prepared with seasonal veggies cooked in a light mustard-flavored gravy. Its wholesome flavors complement the richness of other festive dishes and add a nutritious balance to the meal.

3. Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa Fish in Mustard Sauce)

Hilsa fish, the pride of Bengali cuisine, gets a royal treatment during Durga Puja. Cooked in a mustard mustard sauce, Shorshe Ilish is a tangy, flavorful dish that many look forward to during the festivities.

4. Begun Bharta

A simple yet iconic Bengali side dish, Begun Bharta is mashed roasted eggplant mixed with mustard oil, green chilies, and salt. It’s traditionally served with steamed rice and adds a smoky, spicy kick to the meal.

5. Macher Jhol (Fish Curry)

Alongside hilsa, a lighter fish curry called Macher Jhol often accompanies the Bijoya feast. It’s a mildly spiced, aromatic curry that balances the richer dishes perfectly.

6. Sandesh and Rasgulla

No Durga Puja is complete without Bengali sweets. On the last day, savor classics like Sandesh (soft, milk-based sweets) and Rasgulla (spongy syrupy balls made from chhena). These desserts offer a sweet end to the festive meal.

7. Mishti Doi

Finally, treat yourself to Mishti Doi, the famous sweetened fermented yogurt. Served chilled, it’s refreshing and the perfect palate cleanser after the elaborate feast.