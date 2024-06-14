Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Double cleansing to using sunscreen: 5 Monsoon skincare tips

    So here are some tips to ensure that even during the monsoon, your skin is glowing like the sun on a good summer day

    Double cleansing to using sunscreen 5 monsoon skincare tips RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    The arrival of the monsoon season has helped us get a big break from heatwaves and unbearable temperatures. However, the onset of the monsoon brings challenges to our regular skincare routine. Fungal infections, acne, and rashes are common skin problems during the monsoon season.

    And based on your skin type the effects of monsoon vary. So here are some tips to ensure that even during the monsoon your skin is glowing like the sun on a good summer day:

    #Tip1: Practice double cleansing twice a day
    First, use micellar water or a makeup remover balm, and then clean your face with a gentle cleanser. This is to ensure the pollutants and oily contents covering the pores of your skin are washed away letting your skin breathe ensure cleansing twice a day. This also helps beat fungal infections and acne. The best results are achieved when you use a mild soap-free cleanser

    #Tip2: Non-greasy moisturizer & sunscreen with minimal SPF 30 is a must
    Humidity in the weather causes the skin to become oily or dry based on the skin type. So it is necessary to use a light, non-greasy moisturizer ensuring that the skin is protected against pollutants and humidity. It’s a myth that sunscreen is not necessary during monsoon. Adding a good sunscreen with the right SPF protects us from the sun’s UV rays even during gloomy weather

    #Tip3: Hydrate inside and out
    Hydrating is an essential aspect of keeping our skin healthy and glowing. While we use a hyaluronic acid based serum to hydrate our face from the outside, it is necessary to hydrate from within too with regular intake of water

    #Tip4: Scrub and Exfoliate
    Regularly scrubbing and exfoliating our skin will help beat the monsoon effects of dull skin and rashes. Ensure not to overdo this exercise as it may result in inflammation of the skin

    #Tip5: Less is more when it comes to makeup
    While makeup is part of our routine, during the monsoon it is necessary to let our skin breathe. Ensure that the makeup is light and do not forget to remove the makeup for fresh-looking skin the next day.

    Simple skincare rituals customized to each season and our skin type help us maintain healthy skin in the long run. Everyday routines allow us to avoid issues like rashes, fungal infections and eczema. Having a good knowledge about our skin type and products that complement our skin provides good results. Let this monsoon season not gloom your skin, follow the simple measures and shine bright. Always remember, less is more except when it comes to sunscreen.

    -Dr. Pratiksha Jain, Associate Consultant Cosmetologist at SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Yoga Day 2024: 10 UNBELIEVABLE things yoga can do to your body RKK

    International Yoga Day 2024: 10 UNBELIEVABLE things yoga can do to your body

    India aamras ranks first on global list of best mango dishes mango chutney among top 10 see full list here gcw

    India's ‘Aamras’ ranks first on global list of ‘Best Mango Dishes’, mango chutney among top 10; See FULL list

    Nagaland state lottery Sambad result June 13, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery Sambad result June 13, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi winning number

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension RBA

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad

    Recent Stories

    Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Munjya to Vedaa, 6 best films to watch RKK

    Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Munjya to Vedaa, 6 best films to watch

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification

    Happy Birthday Boeta Dippenaar: Transitions from Cricket player to CEO of Henley Air and Rocket HEMS osf

    Happy Birthday Boeta Dippenaar: Transitions from Cricket player to CEO of Henley Air and Rocket HEMS

    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany osf

    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

    Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a 'little note' at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane osf

    Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a ‘little note’ at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon