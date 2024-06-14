Double cleansing to using sunscreen: 5 Monsoon skincare tips

So here are some tips to ensure that even during the monsoon, your skin is glowing like the sun on a good summer day

The arrival of the monsoon season has helped us get a big break from heatwaves and unbearable temperatures. However, the onset of the monsoon brings challenges to our regular skincare routine. Fungal infections, acne, and rashes are common skin problems during the monsoon season.

And based on your skin type the effects of monsoon vary. So here are some tips to ensure that even during the monsoon your skin is glowing like the sun on a good summer day:

#Tip1: Practice double cleansing twice a day

First, use micellar water or a makeup remover balm, and then clean your face with a gentle cleanser. This is to ensure the pollutants and oily contents covering the pores of your skin are washed away letting your skin breathe ensure cleansing twice a day. This also helps beat fungal infections and acne. The best results are achieved when you use a mild soap-free cleanser

#Tip2: Non-greasy moisturizer & sunscreen with minimal SPF 30 is a must

Humidity in the weather causes the skin to become oily or dry based on the skin type. So it is necessary to use a light, non-greasy moisturizer ensuring that the skin is protected against pollutants and humidity. It’s a myth that sunscreen is not necessary during monsoon. Adding a good sunscreen with the right SPF protects us from the sun’s UV rays even during gloomy weather

#Tip3: Hydrate inside and out

Hydrating is an essential aspect of keeping our skin healthy and glowing. While we use a hyaluronic acid based serum to hydrate our face from the outside, it is necessary to hydrate from within too with regular intake of water

#Tip4: Scrub and Exfoliate

Regularly scrubbing and exfoliating our skin will help beat the monsoon effects of dull skin and rashes. Ensure not to overdo this exercise as it may result in inflammation of the skin

#Tip5: Less is more when it comes to makeup

While makeup is part of our routine, during the monsoon it is necessary to let our skin breathe. Ensure that the makeup is light and do not forget to remove the makeup for fresh-looking skin the next day.

Simple skincare rituals customized to each season and our skin type help us maintain healthy skin in the long run. Everyday routines allow us to avoid issues like rashes, fungal infections and eczema. Having a good knowledge about our skin type and products that complement our skin provides good results. Let this monsoon season not gloom your skin, follow the simple measures and shine bright. Always remember, less is more except when it comes to sunscreen.

-Dr. Pratiksha Jain, Associate Consultant Cosmetologist at SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru

Latest Videos