Tassel handbags are all the rage right now, but they can be pricey. Want to know how you can give your old, boring bag a super stylish, boho makeover at home? Here's a quick guide on what you'll need and how to do it.

Tassel Bag Ideas: Tassel handbags have become a huge part of today's fashion trends. While the ones you find in the market are often quite expensive, the good news is that you can easily transform your old or simple handbag into a stylish tassel bag right at home. Tassels give any ordinary bag a boho and trendy look. These colourful bags look especially attractive on college-going girls.

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What you'll need to make a tassel handbag

To get started on your tassel handbag, you'll need an old or plain handbag, colourful wool or embroidery threads, a pair of scissors, a needle and thread, fabric glue, a key-ring or metal ring, and some decorative items like pearls, beads, and small charms.

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How to make a tassel bag?

To make a tassel, first wrap the wool or thread around a piece of cardboard or your palm about 25 to 30 times.

Next, carefully slide the wrapped thread off and tie it tightly at the top with another piece of thread.

Now, cut the loops at the bottom with scissors. This will give you the basic shape of a tassel.

For a more polished and professional look, wrap another thread about an inch below the top knot and tie it securely. You can also add pearls, beads, and small charms to your tassel to make it even more attractive.

How to attach tassels to your handbag?

Once your tassels are ready, attach them to a key-ring or metal ring and then hook them onto the bag's handle or chain. You can also sew the tassels onto the edges of the bag with a needle and thread. For a cool fringe-style look, attaching several tassels together is a great option. You can also use fabric glue to stick them onto the bag's flap or side panels.

Multicolour Tassel Sling Bag

If you carry a sling bag to college, a multicolour tassel design could be perfect for you. For this, you'll need to make several tassels using different coloured wool. You can also add some detailing with pearls and beads. Attaching them all around the bag gives it a trendy and youthful look.

Round Shape Tassel Handbag

It's not just about long tassels; round-shaped tassels are also very much in trend. To make these, you wrap woollen threads around a round object, like a ball. After that, you can shape them and attach them to the top or side of your bag. This design gives the bag a unique and creative look.

Simple Woolen Thread Bag

If you want to make a tassel bag in a very simple and quick way, you can cut colourful woollen threads to the same length and sew them directly onto the bag. This will create a beautiful fringe-style bag. This design is a fantastic option for college, casual outings, and travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the best thread for making a tassel handbag?

Wool, cotton yarn, and embroidery thread are considered the best for making tassels.

2. Can an old handbag be turned into a tassel bag?

Yes, you can give any old bag a new and stylish look by adding tassels, beads, and charms.

3. Who are tassel handbags most suitable for?

They are perfect for college girls, for casual outings, and for women who love the boho style.

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