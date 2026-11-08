Planning to burst firecrackers this Diwali? Follow these 10 essential safety tips to prevent burns, eye injuries and accidents while protecting children, elderly people and pets during the celebrations.

Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. The festival brings families and friends together to light traditional lamps, decorate homes, exchange sweets and burst firecrackers. While fireworks are an important part of the celebrations for many people, they can also pose serious safety risks if proper precautions are not followed. A moment of carelessness while lighting a firecracker can result in burns, eye injuries, fires and other accidents, turning a festive occasion into a distressing experience.

Children, elderly people, pets and individuals with respiratory conditions can be particularly vulnerable to the effects of firecracker smoke and loud noises. Therefore, it is important to celebrate responsibly and ensure that everyone remains safe. From purchasing firecrackers to lighting and disposing of them, following a few essential safety measures can help prevent accidents and make Diwali celebrations safer for everyone.

1. Purchase Firecrackers From Licensed Sellers

Safety precautions should begin even before the celebrations. When purchasing firecrackers, always choose products from government-authorised or licensed sellers. Check the packaging, labels and safety instructions carefully before making a purchase. Avoid buying loose firecrackers or products without proper labelling, as their quality and safety standards may be uncertain.

Consumers can also consider purchasing approved green crackers, which are designed to reduce certain emissions compared with conventional firecrackers. However, these products must also be handled carefully, as they can still cause injuries and contribute to noise pollution.

2. Never Hold Firecrackers While Lighting Them

One of the most important firecracker safety rules is to avoid holding fireworks in your hands while lighting them. Some people attempt to light a firecracker and throw it away immediately, but this can be extremely dangerous. The firecracker may explode before it is thrown, causing serious burns or injuries to the hands and face.

Always place firecrackers on a flat, stable surface before lighting them. Use a long-handled lighting device where appropriate, follow the instructions on the packaging and move away immediately after lighting. Never lean over a firecracker or attempt to relight one that has failed to explode.

3. Choose Open And Safe Areas For Bursting Firecrackers

The location where firecrackers are burst plays an important role in preventing accidents. Always choose a spacious, open area away from buildings, vehicles, trees, electrical wires and other flammable materials. Avoid lighting firecrackers indoors, on balconies, staircases, terraces with limited space or in enclosed areas.

Ensure that there is enough distance between the firecrackers and spectators. Keep children and pets away from the area where fireworks are being used. Used firecrackers should also be handled carefully and disposed of safely after they have cooled completely.

4. Ensure Adult Supervision When Children Burst Firecrackers

Children are often excited about bursting firecrackers during Diwali. However, they may not fully understand the risks involved. Therefore, children should never be allowed to light firecrackers without adult supervision, regardless of their size or type.

Parents and guardians should explain basic safety rules and ensure that children follow the instructions provided on the packaging. Keep younger children at a safe distance from fireworks and do not allow them to handle hazardous firecrackers. Adults should remain present throughout the activity to prevent accidents and respond quickly if something goes wrong.

5. Wear Appropriate Clothing While Lighting Firecrackers

Choosing the right clothing is another important aspect of firecracker safety. Avoid wearing loose-fitting clothes or garments made from highly flammable synthetic materials while lighting fireworks. Fabrics such as nylon and polyester can catch fire easily or melt when exposed to heat.

It is safer to wear well-fitting cotton clothing with minimal loose fabric. Keep dupattas, scarves, loose sleeves and other flowing garments away from flames and sparks. Long hair should also be tied back to prevent accidental contact with fire.

6. Keep Water, Sand And A First-Aid Kit Ready

Before beginning the celebrations, make sure that basic emergency supplies are readily available. Keep a bucket of water, sand or a suitable fire extinguisher nearby to deal with small fires. A properly stocked first-aid kit should also be accessible in case someone sustains a minor injury.

Never leave burning firecrackers unattended. If a firecracker fails to explode, do not approach it immediately or attempt to light it again. Keep everyone away and follow the product's safety instructions for handling failed fireworks.

7. Protect Your Eyes While Bursting Firecrackers

Firecracker sparks and flying particles can cause serious eye injuries. Therefore, eye protection is particularly important for people who are lighting fireworks or standing nearby. Wear appropriate protective eyewear when handling firecrackers and maintain a safe distance from the area where they are being burst.

Children should be taught never to look directly at a lit firecracker or approach one that has failed to explode. After handling fireworks, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching your eyes or face. If sparks or particles enter the eyes, seek immediate medical attention instead of rubbing them.

8. Protect Children And Elderly People From Loud Noises

The loud sounds produced by firecrackers can cause discomfort and distress, particularly among infants, young children, elderly people and individuals who are sensitive to noise. Keep vulnerable family members away from areas where loud fireworks are being burst.

For young children, consider using properly fitted, age-appropriate hearing protection under adult supervision. Cotton balls should not be treated as a substitute for effective hearing protection. People who are particularly sensitive to loud noises may be better off celebrating indoors, away from fireworks.

9. Take Precautions Against Smoke And Respiratory Problems

Firecracker smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat and may aggravate existing respiratory conditions. Children, elderly people and individuals with asthma or other breathing difficulties should avoid areas where firecrackers are being burst.

Keep doors and windows closed when smoke levels are high outdoors, and ensure that indoor spaces remain well ventilated when it is safe to do so. Avoid bursting firecrackers near homes, hospitals and other sensitive locations. If anyone experiences breathing difficulty, persistent coughing or chest discomfort after exposure to smoke, move them to an area with fresh air and seek medical advice.

10. Know What To Do In Case Of Burns Or Injuries

Despite taking precautions, accidents can sometimes happen. Knowing how to respond to a firecracker-related injury can help prevent further damage. In the event of a burn, immediately cool the affected area under cool running water for 20 minutes. Do not apply ice, toothpaste, oil, butter or other home remedies to the injured skin.

Cover the burn loosely with a clean, non-fluffy dressing and seek medical attention, particularly if the burn is severe, involves the face or hands, or affects a child. Eye injuries, deep burns and serious wounds require urgent medical care.

Celebrate Diwali Responsibly And Safely

Diwali is a time for happiness, togetherness and celebration. However, enjoying the festivities should never come at the cost of personal safety or the well-being of others. By purchasing firecrackers responsibly, choosing safe locations, supervising children and keeping emergency supplies ready, families can reduce the risk of accidents.

Remember that even a small firecracker can cause serious injuries when handled carelessly. Follow safety instructions, be considerate towards neighbours, animals and vulnerable people, and celebrate Diwali with care and responsibility.