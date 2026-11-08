Diwali 2026 is the perfect time to welcome Goddess Laxmi home. From colourful rangolis and glowing diyas to festive decorations and traditional puja, here are six simple ways to celebrate.

Diwali is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival is also associated with Goddess Laxmi, who is worshipped as the deity of wealth, prosperity and good fortune. According to tradition, people clean and decorate their homes to welcome the goddess and seek her blessings. From colourful rangolis to glowing diyas, here are some simple ways to prepare your home for Diwali 2026.

1. Clean And Decorate Your Home

Cleaning the house before Diwali is considered an important ritual. Traditionally, it is believed that Goddess Laxmi visits clean, organised and welcoming homes. You can decorate your entrance with fresh flowers, torans, colourful fabrics and traditional decorations to create a festive atmosphere.

### 2\. Make A Beautiful Rangoli

Rangoli is an important part of Diwali celebrations. Create colourful patterns at your entrance using rangoli powder, flower petals, rice flour or coloured rice. Traditional designs featuring lotus flowers, footprints and geometric patterns are considered auspicious. Many families also make small footprints symbolising Goddess Laxmi entering their homes.

3. Light Diyas And Candles

Lighting diyas is among the most significant Diwali traditions. Place earthen lamps near the entrance, balconies, windows and puja area. The warm glow of diyas represents positivity, hope and the removal of darkness. Traditionally, lighting lamps is also associated with inviting prosperity and happiness into the household.

4. Prepare A Special Puja Corner

Set up a clean space for Diwali Lakshmi Puja. Place idols or pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha on a decorated platform. Use fresh flowers, kumkum, haldi, incense sticks and traditional puja accessories. Families perform the evening puja to seek blessings for wealth, wisdom, peace and prosperity.

5. Offer Sweets And Traditional Bhog

No Diwali celebration is complete without sweets and festive delicacies. Prepare or bring offerings such as kheer, ladoos, peda and fruits for the puja. After the rituals, distribute prasad among family members and share sweets with neighbours.

6. Decorate The Entrance

The main entrance is considered especially important during Diwali. Decorate it with marigold garlands, torans and small diyas. You can also place a traditional urli filled with water and floating flowers to make the entrance look welcoming.

This Diwali 2026, celebrate the festival by combining traditional rituals with thoughtful decorations. A clean home, glowing diyas, colourful rangolis and heartfelt prayers can make the celebration special while keeping the spirit of the festival alive.