The Hualai River is recognized as the narrowest river in the world. This river flows in northern China. Several reports state that this river, which is about 17 kilometers long, has a history of nearly 10,000 years. Another special feature is that it has continued its natural flow for such a long time. Its appearance is very different compared to normal rivers.

The specialty of the Hualai River lies in its width. The average width of this river is only 15 centimeters. In some areas, it decreases further and is limited to just 4 centimeters. This means a person can easily jump from one bank to the other. That is why this river is called the narrowest river in the world. It is truly surprising that a river flows continuously with such a small width.