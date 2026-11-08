Sofas at home collect dust and stains very quickly. Food crumbs, tea and coffee spills, and sweat can make a sofa dirty. Removing stains from fabric sofas is especially tough. Using too much water can soak the foam inside, causing a bad smell. But you can clean it without using a lot of water. First, check the care label under or behind the sofa for cleaning instructions. Then, remove the cushions and use a vacuum cleaner to suck up dust, hair, and crumbs. Use the vacuum's narrow nozzle to clean dust from the corners.

Baking soda works great for cleaning a sofa without water. Just sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda on the sofa and leave it for about 20 minutes. Then, gently brush it with a soft brush and use a vacuum cleaner to remove the powder completely. This removes dust and light odors. You can also use fabric dry cleaning powder from the market. Always test it on a hidden small area first to make sure the color doesn't fade. If you spill tea or coffee, immediately blot the stain with a dry cloth; don't rub it hard. For oil stains, sprinkle some baking soda, wait a bit, and then vacuum it.