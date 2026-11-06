A special goat market in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, thrived ahead of Diwali, with over 10,000 livestock sold, generating approximately Rs 3 crore in business as traders and buyers gathered for the festive season.

Ranipet Goat Market Sees Surge in Sales Ahead of Diwali

A special goat market organised ahead of Diwali in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet witnessed brisk business, with livestock worth approximately Rs 3 crore being sold as more than 10,000 goats and sheep were brought in and a large number of buyers thronged the market, bringing cheer to traders. The special market was organised at the Ranipet Weekly Market grounds, one of the largest livestock markets in Ranipet district, which traditionally hosts a goat market every Friday.

With Diwali set to be celebrated across the country on November 8, the special market witnessed a significant increase in the arrival of livestock and buyers compared to regular weeks. More than 10,000 goats and sheep were brought for sale by traders from various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas, including Vellore, Tirupattur, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and Kanchipuram, as well as neighbouring states. More than 10,000 people, including members of the public and livestock traders from Ranipet and surrounding areas, visited the market to purchase animals for the festive occasion.

Livestock Pricing and Market Trends

With demand rising ahead of Diwali, livestock prices also witnessed an increase. Depending on their weight, size and quality, goats were sold at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to as high as Rs 1 lakh. Speaking to ANI, a goat trader said that a large number of goats and rams had arrived at the market, with prices varying according to the quality of the animals. "Goats and rams are arriving in large numbers. A pair can cost anywhere from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. The prices vary based on the quality of the animal. Given the number of goats brought in today, the total business turnover should be around one crore rupees. There are over 10,000 goats here in total. It's a good turnout. If you come here, you can get them at a reasonable price," the trader said.

Trader and Public Perspectives

Vijayakumar, an auto driver from Anandalai village in Ranipet district, said the market had witnessed a larger crowd than usual this week due to the upcoming festival. "I am Vijayakumar from Anandalai village in Ranipet district. We come to the goat market every week. We arrive on Fridays in an auto-rickshaw, which I also use to transport the goats. There is a larger crowd than usual this week, primarily because of Deepavali, which has led to a higher number of goats being brought in," he told ANI. "Depending on the individual animal, prices range from Rs 8,000 or Rs 9,000 up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 35,000. People buy them both for rearing and for meat. The turnout is definitely higher this week. Every week, the total volume of business here reaches into the crores. Things are looking quite good, too," Vijayakumar added.

Another trader, who said he had travelled from Kaninur, also expressed satisfaction over the sales, stating that the approaching festival had encouraged more people to purchase livestock. "We have come from Kaninur. The market is seeing good prices today; goats are selling for anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 25,000. Sales are reaching into the crores. With Diwali approaching, people are showing great interest and buying actively. There are no issues at all; everything is going well. Diwali is shaping up nicely," he said.

Traders said the increased footfall and strong demand had contributed to brisk sales at the special market, with livestock worth approximately Rs 3 crore being sold ahead of the festival. (ANI)