Celebrate Diwali 2026 with our collection of 99+ unique wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp messages and stickers. You can send beautiful wishes, short messages and Diwali messages to your loved ones.

Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, 8th November. Whether you want traditional greetings, quick WhatsApp messages, meaningful quotes, Instagram captions or festive stickers, these 99+ wishes are perfect to send to those you love.

99+ Happy Diwali 2026 Wishes And Messages

A simple greeting can convey affection, gratitude and good wishes. Here are some fresh Diwali messages you can send to family members, friends and people close to your heart.

General Diwali Wishes

1. May this Diwali fill your life with happiness, peace and countless beautiful moments. Happy Diwali!

2. Wishing you a festival filled with bright lights, sweet memories and new opportunities.

3. May every diya bring a reason to smile and every celebration create a memory to cherish.

4. Let the light of Diwali guide you towards success, happiness and inner peace.

5. May your home shine with love and your heart overflow with gratitude. Happy Diwali 2026!

6. Wishing you brighter days, happier moments and a wonderful year ahead.

7. May this festival bring fresh beginnings and endless reasons to celebrate.

8. Let happiness sparkle in your life just like the lights of Diwali.

9. May your dreams find their way to reality and your days be filled with positivity.

10. Sending warm wishes for a peaceful, prosperous and memorable Diwali.

Diwali Wishes For Family

11. Home feels brighter when we celebrate together. Wishing my family a beautiful Diwali!

12. May our family always stay surrounded by love, laughter and good health.

13. Every Diwali becomes special because of the people who make a house feel like home.

14. Wishing you all a celebration filled with delicious food, happy conversations and precious memories.

15. May the blessings of this festival keep our family united and smiling.

16. To my favourite people, may your lives shine brighter with every passing year.

17. May our home always be filled with warmth, togetherness and the happiness of Diwali.

18. Sending love and festive hugs to everyone who makes my life special.

19. Here's to more family gatherings, shared laughter and unforgettable celebrations.

20. May this Diwali bring peace to our home and happiness to every heart.

Diwali Wishes For Friends

21. May your Diwali be as colourful, cheerful and unforgettable as our friendship.

22. More laughter, fewer worries and plenty of reasons to celebrate. Happy Diwali!

23. May your life sparkle with success and your days be filled with exciting adventures.

24. Wishing you a festival full of sweets, surprises and wonderful memories.

25. Friends like you make every celebration brighter. Have a fantastic Diwali!

26. May this festive season bring you closer to everything you have been working towards.

27. Sending you good vibes, warm hugs and lots of festive happiness.

28. May your celebrations be grand and your worries stay far away.

29. Here's to friendship, fun and another year of making beautiful memories together.

30. Keep shining, keep smiling and enjoy every moment of this Diwali!

Short And Sweet Diwali Wishes

31. Shine bright and celebrate big. Happy Diwali!

32. Wishing you a sparkling Diwali!

33. May happiness light up your world.

34. More joy, more love, more light!

35. Have a bright and beautiful Diwali!

36. Let your happiness shine brighter than the diyas.

37. Sending sunshine and festive smiles your way.

38. May your celebrations be full of magic.

39. Keep glowing this Diwali and always!

40. Lights, laughter and lots of love. Happy Diwali!

Traditional Diwali Wishes

41. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with prosperity and abundance this Diwali.

42. May Lord Ganesha remove obstacles from your path and bless you with wisdom.

43. May the divine light of Diwali bring peace, harmony and happiness into your life.

44. Wishing you and your family the blessings of health, wealth and success.

45. May this auspicious festival bring new hopes and endless blessings.

46. May your home be filled with positivity and your heart with devotion.

47. May the blessings of the Almighty brighten every step of your journey.

48. Wishing you a prosperous Diwali filled with faith, gratitude and happiness.

49. May goodness always triumph and light guide you through every challenge.

50. May the festive prayers bring peace and prosperity to your family.

Professional And Corporate Diwali Wishes

51. Wishing you a successful year ahead filled with fresh opportunities and achievements.

52. May this Diwali bring prosperity, positivity and continued success to your professional journey.

53. Sending warm festive greetings to you and your family. Have a wonderful Diwali!

54. May the coming year open doors to new possibilities and rewarding experiences.

55. Wishing you happiness, good health and success this festive season.

56. May our professional association continue to grow with trust and shared achievements.

57. Here's to fresh ideas, meaningful partnerships and new milestones. Happy Diwali!

58. May the festival of lights inspire positivity and progress in everything you do.

59. Wishing our colleagues and partners a joyful celebration and a prosperous year ahead.

60. May this Diwali mark the beginning of another successful chapter.

Heartfelt Diwali Messages

61. Even a small light can make a big difference. May you always find hope in life's difficult moments.

62. May you have the courage to leave behind what holds you back and welcome everything that helps you grow.

63. This Diwali, I wish you happiness that lasts beyond the celebrations.

64. May your heart find peace, your efforts bring results and your dreams take flight.

65. The best part of every festival is sharing happiness with the people we love.

66. May every challenge lead you towards a stronger and brighter tomorrow.

67. Wishing you moments that warm your heart and memories that stay forever.

68. May your life be filled with people who bring light, kindness and encouragement.

69. Let this Diwali remind you that every new beginning carries a little hope.

70. May you always have a reason to smile, someone to celebrate with and a dream to follow.

Diwali Wishes For WhatsApp Status And Instagram Captions

71. A little sparkle, a lot of happiness and endless festive vibes!

72. Lighting up the night and making memories that last.

73. Let the festive glow speak louder than words.

74. Dressed in festive colours and surrounded by happy hearts.

75. Diyas, sweets and everything that makes Diwali special.

76. Collecting moments, spreading smiles and celebrating the festival of lights.

77. A season of sparkle, togetherness and fresh beginnings.

78. Keeping the traditions alive and the celebrations brighter.

79. May your feed shine as brightly as your Diwali celebrations!

80. Festive mood: ON. Happiness level: Unlimited!

Diwali Wishes For WhatsApp Messages

81. Happy Diwali! Hope your day is filled with lovely surprises, delicious sweets and beautiful memories.

82. Sending a little festive sunshine your way. Have a wonderful celebration with your loved ones!

83. May your home glow with happiness and your year ahead bring plenty of good news.

84. Wishing you a safe, peaceful and joyful Diwali. Enjoy every moment!

85. May this festival bring new energy, fresh hopes and many reasons to smile.

86. Hope your Diwali is full of laughter, warmth and everything that makes you happy.

87. May every corner of your home be filled with festive cheer. Happy Diwali!

88. Here's wishing you a celebration that is as special as you are.

89. May the coming year be kinder, brighter and more rewarding. Happy Diwali!

90. Sending heartfelt wishes for a beautiful festival and a wonderful year ahead.

Diwali Wishes With Emojis

91. May your life sparkle with happiness and success! ✨🪔

92. Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter and sweets! ❤️🍬

93. Let the lights bring hope and happiness into your home! 🪔🏡

94. May your dreams shine brighter this festive season! 🌟🎉

95. Sending warm hugs and festive wishes your way! 🤗💛

96. Celebrate the little joys and cherish the big moments! 🎊✨

97. May peace and prosperity always find their way to you! 🙏🪔

98. Wishing you a colourful celebration with your favourite people! 🌈❤️

99. Let happiness bloom in every corner of your life! 🌸✨

100. May this Diwali bring endless smiles and beautiful beginnings! 🪔🎆

Inspirational Diwali Quotes To Share

Diwali is also a time to reflect on hope, kindness and the importance of positivity. These original lines can be shared as festive greetings, captions or personal status updates.

1. "A single act of kindness can brighten a day just as a diya brightens a room."

2. "Let the light you carry within you be stronger than the darkness around you."

3. "Every Diwali is a reminder that hope always deserves another chance."

4. "True prosperity begins with a grateful heart and a generous spirit."

5. "A brighter tomorrow begins with the courage to welcome a new day."

6. "The beauty of Diwali lies not just in its lights but in the happiness people share."

7. "Let your actions spread warmth long after the festive lights fade."

8. "Where there is kindness, there is always a reason for hope."

9. "Celebrate the light in others, and your own world will become brighter."

10. “The most beautiful celebration is one that leaves everyone feeling loved.”

Whatever you go for – traditional greetings, meaningful quotes, quick WhatsApp messages or colour festive stickers – the love and thought that goes into each of these greetings will make them extra special. Send them to family, friends, work colleagues and everyone else who makes you smile!