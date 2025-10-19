Forgot to buy diyas for Diwali 2025? Try these 5 easy DIY diyas to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly and creative way.

The festival of lights, Diwali is around the corner. Forgot to buy diyas this year? Don't worry! Not only simple and very eco-friendly, but you can also make diyas at home from easily available materials. These diy diyas really hold a lot of replacement of celebrating diwali with loved ones. Here are a handful of 5 brilliant DIY diyas for you to take inspiration from for Diwali 2025.

5 DIY Diyas For an Eco-Friendly Festival:

1. Natural-Coiored Clay Diyas

Even the traditional clay diyas can be created at home using air-drying clay. Create small cups and allow to dry, then paint with natural colors, such as turmeric, beetroot juice, or spinach extract. They are biodegradable, environmentally safe, and carry an authentic rustic charm.

2. Coconut Shell Diyas

For this, don't throw the coconut shells left after use! Cut them into halves, fill with mustard oil or ghee, and put a cotton wick inside. Very good and very eco-friendly for Diwali not to mention very sturdy and very natural-they just look different compared to ordinary clay diyas.

3. Ice Cream Stick Diyas

If you are looking for some fun and creativity, try using ice cream sticks to create a small diya holder. Other than that glue sticks into a circular shape, you could probably place a tiny bowl or foil cup for oil and wick, and paint them in bright colors. If you want to have fun with kids in preparations on Diwali, this diy idea is just so great.

4. Tea Light Diyas

Transform old glass jars or small containers into tea-light diyas. Fill jars with oil, place a cotton wick, or simply use small tea candles. Beautifully decorate jars with beads and glitter or fabric to give that festive touch without compromising safety and the environment.

5. Paper mache Diyas

Paper mache diyya for the weightless option might be useful. Small bowls can easily be made using recycled paper, glue, and water. Once dried, they can be painted using eco-friendly colors. These are biodegradable and can easily be crafted in the hands of children, making it a fun and artistic way to celebrate Diwali.

Save the planet tips for an environment-friendly Diwali

Use only natural colors and biodegradable materials.

Avoid overuse of plastic for decorations.

Reuse and recycle wherever possible.

Give the charge to children to prepare DIY diyas for their creative activity.