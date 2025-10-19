Choti Diwali 2025: How Many Lamps Should Be Lit And Where; Check Here
Choti Diwali 2025: Chhoti Diwali 2025 is celebrated on Narak Chaturdashi. Yamaraj, Hanumanji, and Goddess Kali are worshipped on this day. Lighting at least 14 lamps in the home is considered auspicious
Which God is worshipped on Choti Diwali?
Choti Diwali is celebrated the day after Dhanteras. Today, Choti Diwali is being celebrated across the country. Worshiping Lord Hanuman and Goddess Kali holds special significance on this day. Religious texts say that Yamaraj is also worshipped on this day. Lamps are lit in homes on Choti Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in the evening. Let's learn how many lamps should be lit on Diwali and where they should be placed.
Choti Diwali Puja Muhurat
This year, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Kartik month will begin on October 19, 2025, at 1:51 PM. This Tithi will end on October 20, 2025, at 3:44 PM. The Abhyanga Snan timings were from 5:12 AM to 6:25 AM. The puja timings will begin at 5:47 PM. On Choti Diwali, puja is performed only after sunset. Therefore, puja can be performed from 6 PM to 9 PM.
How many lamps should be lit on Choti Diwali?
Lighting 14 lamps on Choti Diwali is considered very important. Each lamp lit on this day should be placed in a special place. You can light any number of lamps on Choti Diwali, depending on your faith, but you should strive to light at least 14 lamps on this day.
Where to place lamps on Choti Diwali?
- A lamp lit for Yamraj should be placed in the south direction.
- The second lamp should be lit for Goddess Kali.
- The third lamp should be lit for Lord Shri Krishna.
- The fourth lamp should be placed at the main entrance of the house.
- The fifth lamp should be placed in the east direction of the house.
- The sixth lamp should be kept in the kitchen.
- The seventh lamp should be placed on the roof.
- The eighth lamp should be kept near the Tulsi plant.
- The ninth lamp should be placed in the balcony or near the stairs.
- Other lamps should be lit in the name of the family's favorite deity and other gods and goddesses.
Great remedy for Choti Diwali
There is a tradition of lighting cow dung lamps on Chhoti Diwali. This ritual is believed to liberate one from the tortures of Yama. During Pradosh Kaal, one should light a four-wick lamp while chanting Yama's mantra. This ritual is believed to liberate one from the fear of Yama and ghosts. Yama is especially worshipped during the Panchparva (five days) of Diwali. It is noteworthy that among the five festivals of Diwali, not only Naraka Chaturdashi but also Bhaiya Dooj is associated with Yama and Yamuna Mata.
Importance of diyas on Choti Diwali
According to Hindu belief, the garlands of diyas made in homes today are smaller than those lit on the main Diwali. It is believed that diyas lit on Choti Diwali ward off negativity and bring positivity. These diyas lit on Choti Diwali symbolize the sanctity of the festival.