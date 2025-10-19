Image Credit : unsplash

There is a tradition of lighting cow dung lamps on Chhoti Diwali. This ritual is believed to liberate one from the tortures of Yama. During Pradosh Kaal, one should light a four-wick lamp while chanting Yama's mantra. This ritual is believed to liberate one from the fear of Yama and ghosts. Yama is especially worshipped during the Panchparva (five days) of Diwali. It is noteworthy that among the five festivals of Diwali, not only Naraka Chaturdashi but also Bhaiya Dooj is associated with Yama and Yamuna Mata.



Importance of diyas on Choti Diwali

According to Hindu belief, the garlands of diyas made in homes today are smaller than those lit on the main Diwali. It is believed that diyas lit on Choti Diwali ward off negativity and bring positivity. These diyas lit on Choti Diwali symbolize the sanctity of the festival.