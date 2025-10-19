Image Credit : Instagram

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the horror thriller Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Kareena will next appear in Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran after her role in Singham Again. Saif Ali Khan, fresh off his Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, is gearing up for Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.