Diwali 2025: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan kicked off their Diwali celebrations with a dazzling Dhanteras bash hosted by Soha Ali Khan. The family celebrated in style with close friends, stunning outfits, and festive decor
Kareena’s Iconic Diwali Moments Continue
Every Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan delights fans with her warm, unfiltered glimpses into festive family life. This year was no different, as the actress, along with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh, began the celebrations with a glittering Dhanteras get-together.
Glamorous Yet Graceful Kareena Stuns in Blue
Kareena looked radiant in a powder-blue salwar suit embellished with delicate golden embroidery. The sheer dupatta added a touch of elegance, while her simple bun and statement earrings balanced glamour with grace — a true reflection of her timeless festive style.
Saif Ali Khan’s Royal Ensemble
Saif embodied royal charm in a deep red kurta paired with a classic white dhoti. His traditional attire perfectly complemented Kareena’s understated glam, making the couple one of the most elegantly dressed duos of the evening.
Soha Ali Khan’s Chic Celebration Look
Host Soha Ali Khan chose a bright red sharara set with a sleeveless kurti and coordinated dupatta. She accessorised the outfit with statement jewellery, blending festive vibrancy with modern flair.
Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Join the Fun
Adding to the festive warmth, Karisma Kapoor attended the bash in a monochrome black-and-white suit featuring golden detailing. Kareena’s close friend Amrita Arora also joined the celebrations, completing the circle of close-knit friends and family.
A Diwali-Ready Home with Golden Glow
Soha’s residence was beautifully adorned for the festival — glowing diyas, colourful rangoli, and fresh floral arrangements created a perfect Diwali ambience. The home shimmered with festive spirit and traditional warmth.
Soha’s Heartfelt Caption and Musical Touch
Sharing pictures on Instagram, Soha captioned the post, “Last night had some solid gold energy #HappyDhanteras!!” She set the mood with Gabbar’s song Roshni Hi Roshni Hai, while Amrita Arora responded with heart emojis, reflecting the love-filled celebration.
What’s Next for Kareena, Saif, and Soha
On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the horror thriller Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Kareena will next appear in Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran after her role in Singham Again. Saif Ali Khan, fresh off his Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, is gearing up for Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.