Diwali 2025: Falling on Monday, October 20, Diwali is a day for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. This puja is performed at specific auspicious times. Learn the correct muhurat for Lakshmi Puja at home, your shop, and the office.

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Details: Every year, the festival of Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of the Kartik month. Many beliefs and traditions associated with this festival make it even more special. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is primarily worshipped. This puja is performed at an auspicious time (muhurat). On Diwali, you can perform puja at different muhurats at home, shop, and office according to your wish. Doing so brings even more auspicious results. Note down the auspicious muhurats for Lakshmi Puja on Diwali…

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat for Home

On Monday, October 20, there are several excellent muhurats for Lakshmi Puja at home. Performing Lakshmi Puja during these times brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the home. Here are the auspicious muhurats for Lakshmi Puja-

Vrishabha Lagna - 07:09 PM to 09:05 PM

Simha Lagna - 01:41 AM to 03:58 AM

Pradosh Kaal - 07:32 PM to 09:28 PM

Diwali 2025 Saraswati Puja Muhurat for Students

On Diwali, along with Goddess Lakshmi, there is also a tradition of worshipping Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. Without this, Diwali puja is not considered complete. Students should especially perform this puja. Here is the auspicious muhurat for Saraswati Puja-

- 6:48 PM to 8:48 PM

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat for Farmers

On Monday, October 20, the auspicious puja muhurat for farmers or people involved in agriculture is as follows-

- 7:32 PM to 9:28 PM

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat for Office, Shop, and Factories

On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja is also specially performed in offices, shops, and factories. On Monday, October 20, there are several auspicious muhurats for puja at these places, the details of which are as follows-

- 11:49 AM to 12:34 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)

- 4:30 PM to 5:56 PM

- 5:56 PM to 7:30 PM

- 01:41 AM to 03:58 AM (Simha Lagna)



Disclaimer

The information in this article is sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are merely a medium for conveying this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.