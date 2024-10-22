Diwali 2024 cleaning tips: How to make your aluminum window tracks shine?

Diwali cleaning can be tough, especially those narrow window and door tracks. Learn a viral hack to make your aluminum sparkle in minutes! Learn how to clean aluminum window tracks quickly and easily for Diwali. These simple cleaning tips will leave your windows looking spotless and ready for the festive season.

As Diwali approaches, the festive cleaning begins! One of the trickiest areas to tackle is the aluminum window tracks, which tend to accumulate dust, grime, and dirt over time. If you're wondering how to get those tracks sparkling clean without much effort, we've got you covered. With a few simple tools and techniques, your aluminum window tracks will look brand new, adding a touch of shine to your Diwali decorations.

Cleaning those narrow aluminum tracks on sliding windows and doors can be a real challenge. Dust and grime accumulate, making them look dull. But how can you clean them effectively and restore their shine? We'll share an easy trick that's trending on social media.

How to Clean Narrow Aluminum Window and Door Tracks?

An Instagram page named safsafaiwala shared this cleaning tip. The video demonstrates how to remove dust trapped in the aluminum tracks of windows and doors. You'll need a cloth and a small wiper. First, place the cloth over the aluminum track. Then, insert the thin wiper and slide it along the track. The dust and dirt will stick to the cloth, leaving your aluminum tracks sparkling clean. This hack is going viral on social media, with over 60,000 likes. Users are praising its effectiveness.

Cleaning Other Parts of the Window

After cleaning the aluminum tracks, create a solution of liquid soap, baking soda, and vinegar to scrub and clean the grills. For the glass panes, use a solution of Colin or liquid soap, spray it on, and wipe clean with newspaper. Your aluminum windows and doors will look brand new.

