Diwali SURPRISE! Haryana firm gifts Punch, Grand Vitara to employees ahead of festival

Mitskind Healthcare, a pharmaceutical firm situated in Panchkula, Haryana, surprised 15 of its workers by giving them automobiles as a sweet gesture before Diwali. The company, located in the Panchkula industrial area, awarded a total of 13 Tata Punch vehicles and two Maruti Grand Vitara models to its top-performing staff members, showcasing their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of their employees.

In addition to showing his appreciation for the staff, Mitskind Healthcare owner MK Bhatia personally handed them the keys to the new vehicles. "They are like celebrities to me," he said, highlighting how important they are to the company's success. According to Bhatia, the purpose of this gesture was to express gratitude rather than to coincide with the joyous event of Diwali.



The staff members were really appreciative of their surprise presents. "When I joined three years ago, Sir shared his dream of giving all his employees a car," said Venus, a senior HR employee, reflecting on her experience. He has realized that dream today. "I was gifted last year, and the company still covers my fuel expenses," Rekha, another employee, noted.

Mitskind Healthcare has a history of rewarding its staff with automobiles. Actually, 12 employees received automobiles last year, increasing the total number of cars provided to staff to 27. The business has stated that it plans to keep this fruitful practice going forward, establishing it as a custom to honor employees' hard work.

One of the cars given away is the Tata Punch, a budget SUV that debuted in 2021. The 1.2-liter Tata Punch, which has a starting price of Rs 6 lakh and a distinguished 5-star G-NCAP certification for safety features, is well-known for its characteristics. This considerate approach fosters a pleasant work environment by inspiring the staff and improving their general job satisfaction.

