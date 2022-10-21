Diwali 2022: Planning to buy mattress this festive season? Know how to pick the right one to support your back

We spoke to Anand Nichani, MD - Magniflex India, who gave us some knowledge on how to pick a perfect mattress this festive season to reduce back pain and help to give good eight hours sleep-read on

In modern times, beds have become much more than just a place to sleep for most of us. Chances are, your bed is used for much more than just sleeping or napping.

Research has shown that especially during & post the pandemic, bed usage times have increased dramatically for all age groups. Students of all ages study and attend classes from their beds, while adults work on their laptops right from their beds. The usage doesn’t just end there. Whether you are scrolling social media, watching TV or movies, sitting and chatting with family or friends, or doing any small task, chances are, you’re doing it from your bed.

How bad is back pain?

Back pain is one of the most common issues faced by people across all age groups today. Back pain, especially lower back pain, has become a majorly widespread health issue in India. The prevalence of lower back pain in India is reported to be a massive 92%. Statistics show that 80% of people suffer from the problem once in their life without even realizing it. Lower back pain also restricts mobility, interferes with normal functioning, and results in lifelong pain and even permanent disability.

Some of the main causes of back pain are excessive physical exertion, incorrect back postures, and lifestyle issues. The most neglected one is the poor-quality mattress.

A Mattress is also the culprit - Did you know?

Most people do not even realize that mattresses and their usage are linked to back-related issues. It is not just about the incorrect posture. The build quality and materials used to make the mattress play a big role in helping or hurting your back.

Why do people take rest or relax after a heavy or tiring physical activity? It is because the joints and muscles are worn and tired, and need to relax. Only the right mattress that is purpose-built to ensure correct posture can help recuperate and ensure a healthy back.

Patented Innovative Mattress that helps stretch your back adequately

Due to the high prevalence of back pain in India, a new patented innovative mattress was created. To guarantee the best spine support, innovative materials such as Elioform and Eliosoft inner layers have been developed along with advanced materials like Memoform (weight-induced memory foam) used for padding. Also, the soft viscose and Outlast fabrics are used for the lining that absorbs excess heat and releases it when you need it. These create an innovative stretch system for the body and the back.

It includes a special layer that uses the body's weight to stretch the back from the cervical and lumbar areas towards the lower back and the feet. This movement increases the space between the vertebrae and evenly distributes the weight. This effectively dissolves muscle tension and contractions, helping with comfortable sleep for the user. American Chiropractor Association (ACA) has certified these exclusive benefits, which reassures that this mattress comes with the best spine support.

To recharge your mind and body, you need a comfortable Magni-stretch-ing for your back all night, ensuring a dream sleep.