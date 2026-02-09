A beautiful hill destination in India is secretly known as the Chocolate Town, celebrated for handmade chocolates and cool weather. This little-known fact continues to surprise travellers and food lovers alike.

Chocolate Town of India: When most people think of chocolate in India, they usually think of foreign countries or big brands. But very few know that there is a city in India known as the "Chocolate Town." Surprisingly, 99.9 percent of people are unaware of this unique name. This city is famous not only for its chocolates but also for its beauty and cool weather.

Which city is India's Chocolate Town?

In India, Ooty is called the "Chocolate Town." Nestled in the Nilgiri mountains of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is a famous hill station where a large quantity of homemade and artisanal chocolates are made. Here you can easily find milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and chocolates with nuts, fruits, and many other flavors, which are famous throughout the country.

Why is Ooty called the Chocolate Town?

Ooty's cool weather and humid environment are considered ideal for making chocolate. This is why many local factories and small shops here produce fresh and pure chocolates. The chocolates found in Ooty have fewer preservatives, which makes their taste better and more natural. Tourists often take these chocolates home as a favorite souvenir.

Specialties of Ooty's Chocolates

Ooty's chocolates are handmade, with special attention given to quality. Cashews, almonds, hazelnuts, raisins, and fruit flavors are used in the chocolates here. Sugar-free and dark chocolates are also very popular. During Chocolate Day and Valentine's Week, the demand for Ooty's chocolates increases manifold.

Why is Ooty perfect for chocolate lovers?

If you are a chocolate lover and also enjoy traveling, Ooty is the perfect place for you. The chocolate shops, beautiful mountains, and cool weather combine to make your trip memorable. This is why Ooty is unofficially called India's "Chocolate Town," a fact that still surprises people today.