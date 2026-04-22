Just three kilometres from Darjeeling lies Lebong, a quiet and peaceful hill village. Its main attractions are the sprawling tea gardens, amazing views of Kanchenjunga, and the old Lebong Racecourse. The best time to enjoy its natural beauty and local hospitality, away from the crowds, is from March to May or October to December.

When you think of Darjeeling, you think of crowds, packed hotels, and the whistle of the toy train. But just three kilometres away from all this hustle, there's a quiet, peaceful place called Lebong. This small village, nestled in the hills, is still far from the usual tourist rush. So, if you want to escape the noise of Darjeeling and find some peace, Lebong could be the perfect spot for you.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lebong's biggest plus point is its stunning natural beauty. Imagine a green carpet of tea gardens all around, dotted with small hillside homes, and the snow-capped peaks of Kanchenjunga in the distance. The sight of the first rays of sunlight hitting the tea gardens after the morning mist clears is something you won't forget. The weather here is cool like Darjeeling, but because there are no crowds, it feels much more enjoyable.

Lebong's Historic Charm

Lebong is also steeped in history. During the British era, it was a military station for Darjeeling. You can still see old British cottages and the famous racecourse here. The Lebong Racecourse is one of the highest in India. Although races are no longer held, the vast field and the surrounding mountain views are just breathtaking. The view of Kanchenjunga from Lebong is no less than what you get from Tiger Hill. Waking up early, sitting on your balcony with a hot cup of tea, and watching the sunrise over Kanchenjunga is the ultimate Lebong experience. There's also the Lebong Cart Road, which connects the village to Darjeeling and Kurseong. You can take a long walk along this road, through the tea gardens, and just soak in the beauty of the hills.

Stay in a Homestay

For your stay, Lebong has a few homestays and small resorts. The hospitality of the local people and the simple, home-cooked food are another plus point of this trip. Don't forget to try the hot rice, dal, aloo bhaja (potato fry), and the local momos. The best time to visit Lebong is from March to May and from October to December. During these months, the sky is clear, and you get a sharp view of Kanchenjunga. It's better to avoid the monsoon season as the roads can get slippery.

So, next time you're in Darjeeling, set aside a day for Lebong. It's only three kilometres away, but the experience is completely different. If you want to enjoy the mountains, tea gardens, and Kanchenjunga all at once, without the crowds, Lebong will not disappoint you.