Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds

    Discover the incredible health benefits of chia seeds. With fibre, protein, omega-3s, and antioxidants, Chia seeds are an excellent superfood. Chia seeds improve digestion, support heart health, and boost brain function with this versatile and nutrient-rich ingredient. Incorporate chia seeds into your diet today for a natural way to enhance your well-being.

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds eai vma
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    Chia seeds, tiny powerhouses of nutrition, have gained immense popularity in recent years for their impressive health benefits. Native to Central and South America, these tiny and small black or white seeds come from the plant Salvia hispanica, a member of the mint family. Chia seeds are packed with essential nutrients, making them a remarkable addition to our balanced diet. These mighty seeds are an excellent source of fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants. Chia seeds' versatility allows them to be easily incorporated into a variety of dishes, from smoothies and baked goods to puddings and salads. Here are the 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds. 

    ALSO READ: Here are 7 health benefits of having fenugreek, check them out

    1. Rich in Nutrients: 

    Rich in nutrients, Chia seeds are a good source of fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants.

    2. High in Fibre:

    Chia seeds are one of the best plant-based sources of dietary fibre. They contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which aids in digestion, regulates bowel movements, and promotes a healthy gut.

    3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

    Chia seeds are an abundant source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are essential for brain health, reducing inflammation in the body, supporting heart health, and improving cholesterol levels.

    4. Antioxidant Power:

    Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants that help protect the body against free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to various chronic diseases.

    5. Energy-boosting food:

    Chia seeds got historically used by ancient civilizations as an energy-boosting food. They provide a sustained release of energy due to their combination of fibre, protein, and healthy fats.

    ALSO READ: Unlock the Health Benefits of Pomegranate: A Nutritious Superfruit for Heart Health, Immunity and More

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut MSW EAI

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life MSW EAI

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment ADC EIA

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment

    7 Delicious Monsoon Achar Varieties to Spice Up Your Meals MSW EAI

    7 delicious monsoon achar varieties to spice up your meals

    Recent Stories

    Champakulam boat race: Snake boat capsizes, all rescued anr

    Champakulam boat race: Snake boat capsizes, all rescued

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs

    Heart health to blood sugar control: 6 miracle benefits of Avocado ATG

    Heart health to blood sugar control: 6 miracle benefits of Avocado

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut MSW EAI

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    Celebs SPOTTED: From Manushi Chillar to Sooraj Pancholi, your favourite stars get papped in tinsel town ADC

    Celebs SPOTTED: From Manushi Chillar to Sooraj Pancholi, your favourite stars get papped in tinsel town

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon