Personnel from the 16 Jat Regiment stepped in as family for late Havildar Pappal Singh's daughter Preeti at her wedding in Alwar, raising Rs 1.61 lakh for the event.

Every daughter wishes to have her father present by her side on the most special day of her life—her wedding day. However, not everyone gets to be that fortunate. In one such similar incident, personnel from the Indian Army's 16 Jat Regiment stepped in as family members to celebrate the wedding of Preeti, the daughter of late Havildar Pappal Singh, in Alwar district in Rajasthan. This heartwarming yet emotional moment has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

Late Soldier’s Daughter Gets Married, Army Brothers Step In

Yes, you read that right. Let us tell you that in Harsoli village of Allwar, soldiers willingly fulfilled all the traditional family responsibilities for the late comrade's daughter, who missed having her father around on her wedding day. Havildar Pappal Singh had served with the 16 Jat Regiment prior to his passing. Preeti's wedding became a memorable affair as it was celebrated with traditional rituals, as well as financial assistance by raising Rs 1.61 lakh for the event.

Financial Support and Respect for the Family

To assist with the financial arrangements for the wedding, officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and soldiers of the unit collectively raised Rs 1.61 lakh to assist the family with wedding expenses. The collective contribution was handed over to the family to support the hosting of the wedding functions in Harsoli village.

According to reports, the jawans also honoured the wife of the late soldier by covering her with a shawl in the ceremony. Meanwhile, the unit officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and jawans raised Rs 1.61 lakh for the wedding preparations which was handed over to the family so that they can conduct the wedding ceremonies at Harsoli village.

Military Men March the Bride to the Mandap

When the time for the wedding came, the soldiers assisted Preeti to the mandap personally. They were present at her side while she performed all the necessary ceremonies which would normally be done by brothers and father due to their protective nature. This type of gesture impressed everyone who came to the marriage and villagers appreciated this noble initiative