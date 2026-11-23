When winter arrives, many people struggle to take baths with cold water. Rooftop water tanks become especially cold at night. People dread using that water in the morning. Homes without a geyser face a bigger problem. Even with a geyser, daily use increases the electricity bill. You can keep the water in the tank from getting cold quickly by following simple tips. You do not need expensive items. Use things available at home. First, wrap thermocol sheets around the water tank. This blocks the cold wind from affecting the tank. It prevents the heat from escaping quickly. This method is very useful at night.

Do not throw away bubble wrap from parcels. Wrap it in two or three layers around the water tank. The air pockets in it trap the heat. This keeps the water warm for a longer time. You can also cover the top of the tank with an old blanket, thick cloth, or tarpaulin at night. If possible, build a small shed. This stops cold air and dew from directly hitting the tank. Make sure to close the tank lid tightly. Prevent dust and waste from entering the water.