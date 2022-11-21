Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for November 21, 2022: Be careful for Pisces, Taurus; good day for Gemini

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for November 21, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     you will make some resolutions to maintain a better standard of living and you will be successful in it. Spending time with like-minded people will give you a positive outlook. Students should believe in their own competence. There may be anxiety due to the behaviour of any member of the family. Do not do any transaction related to borrowing of rupees. Due to this, the relationship can also get bad. The youth should focus more on their career. Work will be more and most of the work will be completed on time.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today you can be busy in some religious activity which will keep both body and mind happy. Any scheme related to property can be successful, so keep your focus on it.
    Don't ignore the movements of your enemies. Otherwise you may get into trouble. Take any decision regarding financial investment wisely. Today there will be positive movement in
    business activities. Spouse will play a major role in maintaining the happiness and peace of the family.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     new plans will be formed in your mind. Now is the right time to implement what you have planned so far regarding the change in your work style. Arrival of relatives in
    the house and reconciliation will make the atmosphere of the house happy. At this time there may be a dispute with the brothers regarding something. With someone's intervention, the problem will be resolved soon. Keep an eye on children's company. It is necessary to take a tough decision at the time.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     the dreams that you had about your success and hope will come true. Keep striving towards your tasks with full passion and hard work. There are good conditions to
    prove you. There will be concern about the problems going on in the married life of a family member. However, your advice and situations will become normal in many ways. A vehicle
    breakdown can lead to huge expenses. Firm and important decisions taken in the field of work will be successful.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     the efforts you have been making for your own progress for the past few years will bring positive results. Helping others in their pain and distress will give you comfort. Your impression will be made in the family and society as well. Be aware of traffic rules while driving, a little carelessness can land you in legal matters. Planetary pastures are not very favourable at this time. The production work which was stalled due to financial difficulties for some time now, will gain momentum.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     conditions will give you some unwanted success this afternoon. A close relative will arrive in the house and a special issue will be discussed. A solution to any of your major problems can also be found. Expenditure status may remain along with income. Treat children in a friendly manner without strict control. Do not reveal any of your plans to anyone. Do all the work in the work area under your own supervision. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet. Health will be excellent.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     your presence will be especially important in the discussion on any family issue. Your contribution to any social or religious organization will give you a new identity. In
    the afternoon the planetary position will be slightly reversed. A few negative thoughts may come to mind. The health of an elder in the household needs special care. Pay attention to
    current activities in business at this time. The environment of the house will be orderly and disciplined.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     good time will be spent in shopping with family. Good harmony will be maintained between home and business. Although the work is more, all the tasks will be
    completed properly. Your interest in spiritual activities will also increase. At this time there will be any loss related to money transactions. Don't ignore the movements of opponents
    either. Students may face any difficulty related to studies. It will be better if you don't start any new work today.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     your interest in the social and family sphere will increase with the influence of your excellent personality and impressive speech. The boundary of contact will also expand.
    Some time may also pass in your interest activities. Along with personal tasks, spending time with family members is also your responsibility. Sometimes it seems that fate is not cooperating. However, this will remain your illusion. Business related to machine and food will be successful. There will be disagreement between husband and wife regarding any
    problem at home.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     today's start can be very pleasant. Work calmly and thoughtfully. A few plans regarding the future of the children will also come to fruition. But act with mind instead of heart. You may take a wrong decision by getting emotional. Someone else can also take the wrong advantage of it. It would be appropriate to consult family members in any problem. Today put your energy into marketing related tasks and collecting payments etc.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to get any kind of work done through your practical skills. Just think over any of your plans once again before starting them. Any important notification can
    be received through mobile or email. Sometimes a negative thought may come in the mind in desperation. Spend some time in the company of experienced people and nature, you
    may find relaxation. Heed the advice of employees to conduct business activities properly. Family atmosphere will be maintained happily.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     you will have special support in tasks related to home maintenance today. There will also be discussions about any special success of yours at home and in society.
    Taking interest in children's activities will boost their confidence. Due to your success, few people may feel jealous towards you. Ignoring everyone, you focus on your tasks. Due to
    overwork in the office, time may have to be given at home. In the field of work, you can get good results according to your hard work.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
