Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for June 9, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for June 9, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for June 9 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Aquarius gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     today you will work hard to achieve something special. It is also possible to buy something at home. You will get pleasure from helping a loved one in trouble. Stay away from people with negative activity; Otherwise, your self-esteem will be affected. Suddenly there may be some expenses. If you are having trouble making a decision, seek advice from an elder. Financial condition will be good. The atmosphere of the family will be maintained properly. Constipation and gas problems may increase.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     any important decision taken by you today will prove to be good. The cooperation of family members will also be beneficial for you. You can also participate in workplace activities. Overconfidence can get you into trouble. Handle situations calmly. Do not use negative words while communicating. Time is not favorable for investment. Business activities will be normal. It is important to take time out for your marriage and family. Taking time for yourself is essential.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     instead of hurrying, try to complete your work calmly. All tasks will be completed correctly. Your good attitude and balanced thinking will help you to solve problems. Keep in mind that overthinking can lead to slippery hands. That is why it is necessary that along with planning, it should also be started. It is not right to be arrogant or consider yourself superior. This is the best time to complete marketing tasks. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Have a light meal.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     spending a good time in activities according to your mind will give you peace of mind. Some new information will also be received. Children and youth will pay full
    attention to their studies and career. Sometimes you can hurt yourself by getting into what others say. Negative thoughts will come to mind. Keep patience and perseverance. believe
    in yourself. There will be full cooperation of employees and employees and progress will be made in the work. The family atmosphere will remain calm. Cough and cold problems may increase.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     today will be a particularly relaxing day for women. New plans will be made. It will prove beneficial. Your way of talking will attract other people. Excessive work can affect your health. Don't let old negativity dominate you; Learn to live in the present. Try to complete any task with ease instead of haste. Your influence will remain in the workplace.
    Spending time with family will keep the atmosphere pleasant as the workload is more.  Health can be good.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     the position of the planets is favorable. Your performance is likely to be higher than expected. There will be a positive change in the routine that has been going on for the
    last few days. You will also be involved in social activities. There will be confusion about the admission of children. Avoid any kind of travel today. Keep in mind that laziness or excessive
    discussion can only waste your time. Business activities may improve. Relationships can be sweet in marriage. Headaches and migraine headaches may increase.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     by working hard and working towards some of your future goals, you will get success. Your decision will be paramount in the family matters. Don't let any kind of strife
    and tension arise with your brothers. Excessive physical activity can be harmful. Be careful when dealing with outsiders. Only a few people can use you for selfishness. At this time you
    need to make some changes in your working style. Time will be spent shopping and having fun with spouse and family. Health can be good.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     some old differences will be resolved. Your dedication and courage can accomplish an important task. Finding a solution to any problem related to children will give relief. You can get good news from someone. Save your important things. Get out of the dream world and try to understand reality. Trusting someone else can hurt. A situation may arise in business at this time where the effort is more and the profit is less. There will be proper harmony between couples. Extreme mental and physical fatigue may be experienced.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today is the time to think and introspect. If there is any plan of transfer then the time is right. There will be a trip with a dear friend and old memories will also be fresh.
    It is better for you not to interfere in the affairs of others. Otherwise, he may have to pay compensation. Arguing with someone close to someone will also have a negative effect on the arrangement of the house. There may be some obstacles in business today. There can be arrogance between husband and wife. Protect yourself from current negative situations.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     today the planet is grazing favorable. Instead of trying to recover, you sink into your misery and, thus, experience more failure. As the policy matures, so does the investment plan. Don't put too many restrictions on the children, it can lower their morale. Don't let negative things overwhelm you. Try to organize all the tasks yourself in the workspace. To maintain a pleasant family atmosphere, spend some time with family members. People suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes take special care of themselves.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     you will get respect in society for any good work you do. If you are thinking of investing money in some important work, then think seriously about it, this time the situation is favorable. You may hurt yourself by trying to please everyone. Do it with all your might. handle your own belongings; There is a possibility of forgetting. Along with the current business, your interest in some new work will also increase. The couple will be happy. Any problem related to the stomach may arise.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     you can face any adversity with your confidence and understanding. Future plans will be effective at this time. Students will be disappointed if they do not get success in
    any project. Don't give up and try again. Also, consider your budget before making home improvements. Change in your work ethic can be good for your business. Since the workload
    is high, it is important to take some time out for home and family. Don't overload your work.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for June 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Empowering Minds, Inspiring Hope ADC

    World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Empowering Minds, Inspiring Hope

    Daily Horoscope for June 8 2023 Gemini Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aries Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Capricorn; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for June 8 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 5 easy ways to clean your gold jewellery at home, try them out NOW ADC

    Here are 5 easy ways to clean your gold jewellery at home, try them out NOW

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for June 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge snt

    Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge

    SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against WFI chief Brij Bhushan snt

    SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan

    Situation calm in Manipur; Security forces secure NH37, recover 35 weapons and war-like stores

    Situation calm in Manipur; Security forces secure NH37, recover 35 weapons and war-like stores

    Rs 108 crore extortion case: Goa Police arrest Kerala man for duping NRI father-in-law anr

    Rs 108 crore extortion case: Goa Police arrest Kerala man for duping NRI father-in-law

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon