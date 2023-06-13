Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for June 13, 2023: Be cautious Aquarius, Capricorn; good day for Leo

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    Daily Horoscope for June 13 2023 Gemini Leo Libra Cancer Aries Virgo Scorpio Pisces gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     maintaining balance in family and business activities will create a happy atmosphere. At the moment there are good prospects for economic gain. Students also focus on their studies. Stay away from people with negative activity; otherwise your self- esteem may be at stake. Avoid taking risks in any work. At this time it is advisable to go through your daily routine instinctively. There will be no special success in work today, but the ongoing controversy in the workplace will be removed today. It will be a beneficial and comforting time for the advice of spouse and family members. Physical weakness may be experienced.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today your focus will be on completing a special task and you will be successful in it. Spending some time in religious and spiritual activities can also give you peace of mind. Stay away from political activities. This can lead to defamation. Students and young people need to pay more attention to their studies and careers. Do not ignore the activities of your competitors in the field. Spending some time with children and family will relieve stress. Allergies and heat related disorders can be experienced due to the current environment.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     today's routine can be very busy. Even the advice of an elder and an experienced person can be beneficial for you, so follow it. Relationships with friends and relatives will also be maintained. Don't get in trouble with other people without meaning. It can only hurt you. Receiving news of an unpleasant event can lead to depression and fear. Good order can be found in the business associated with machine factory etc. There can be sweetness in the relationship of husband and wife. It is better to keep yourself away from stressful situations today.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     meeting a stranger will give you a new direction. Your time will be spent in collaboration with Dharma-karma related works and social service organization and it can give you spiritual relief. Before lending money to someone, decide when to repay it. Having no work related to a child's career can lead to stress. Your help is needed to maintain their self-confidence. New public relations can be beneficial for you. Finding time for spouse and family members as work is too much. Health can be good.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     at this time the planet is grazing and time is on your side. Receiving any good news will give you confidence and a flow of new energy. Follow the advice of the elder members of the household. Sometimes being overconfident can disrupt your work. Use the right words when communicating. At this point it is important to control the wrong expenses. The goals you set for business activities require a lot of hard work. Good family and business relationships can be maintained. There may be a problem of pain in the vein.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     coming of a close relative will create a happy atmosphere in the family. Strengthen your public relations; they will miraculously help you achieve your future goals. It can also be a program of a nearby pilgrimage. There will be some anxiety in the married life of a close relative. Your intervention and advice will be able to find solutions to their problems. Also pay attention to your personal tasks. Trade change plans can be discussed. There can be tension between husband and wife due to misunderstanding. 

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     your deeds and efforts can give you success in your work. If you have a mind to invest in a policy etc. then listen to the voice of the mind. This policy will be beneficial in
    future. Don't let the relationship with the brothers deteriorate because doing so can leave you feeling alone. Being overworked can sometimes lead to irritability. Today, due to personal busyness, you will not be able to pay much attention in the work field. Husband and wife need to resolve any household issues together. Health can be good.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     your peaceful personality will set an example for others. Even today this nature of yours will help you to work your tasks in a planned way. Faith can grow in religious
    and spiritual activities. Some of your tasks may be interrupted. Don't waste your time in social and political activities. You will likely to be insulted by the wrong person. Occupational activities may gradually become normal. Marriage can go on happily. You need a balanced diet and exercise to keep your immune system strong.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     if there is a plan for relocation, it is time to start. This time is right for you. Your balanced dealings with each other will lead to better coordination. Try to resolve someone's misunderstanding through understanding instead of anger. Otherwise, your honour may be at stake. The elders of the household may be concerned about the health of the members. Seriously evaluate business activities due to current conditions. Marriage can be happy. Health will be fine.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     taking action by tact and discretion instead of sentimentality so that you can solve any problem properly. Receiving auspicious instructions regarding the chirping of children will create a festive atmosphere in the family. Religious planning is also possible. Seek the advice of an experienced person before making any important decision. Few people can take advantage of vulnerability like yours. Excessive stress will have a negative effect on your health. Business conditions will get better now. There can be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the home. Problems with joint pain may increase.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     the situation is getting better at the moment. Work on your economic policies with complete confidence. Today you resolve to let go of any of your negatives. You can also
    get full cooperation of relatives in these works to make full use of your abilities at this time. So don't waste time by being lazy in wrong activities. If you are planning to borrow, think
    twice about it. Spend your time strengthening relationships with influential and experienced people. There can be a sweet dispute between husband and wife. An elder in the household
    may be concerned about the health of the member.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     today the work related to the purchase or sale of any land can be completed. Now is the time to make your financial plans come true. At the same time you will have a
    selfless contribution in social activities. Don't be unaware of the activities of close friends or relatives. There may be some movements against your back. The student class pays more
    attention to their goal. Because more work is needed now. It can be a business related travel program. Involve your spouse in your plans. If any member of the household is suffering from health problems, do not take it carelessly.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses! ATG

    Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses!

    7 must-have spices for rainy season delights ATG

    7 must-have spices for rainy season delights

    Travel Why you must plan a trip to Mawlynnong, God's Own Garden

    Why you must plan a trip to Mawlynnong, God's Own Garden

    What happened when Happiness Ambassador met glam icon of Bollywood Malaika Arora? (EXCLUSIVE) RBA

    What happened when 'Happiness Ambassador' met glam icon of Bollywood Malaika Arora? (EXCLUSIVE)

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from June 12 to June 18 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from June 12 to June 18, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan are all smiles at the event vma

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan are all smiles at the event

    Opinion Cheering for Jack Dorsey is pathetic and disgusting

    Viewpoint: Cheering for Jack Dorsey is pathetic and disgusting

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness; Gujarat CM attends AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness; Gujarat CM attends

    Disha Patani turns 31: 9 interesting facts about birthday girl RBA

    Disha Patani: 9 interesting facts about birthday girl

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Malayalam media mathrubhumi manorama kaumudi stand in solidarity with Akhila Nandakumar anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Malayalam media stand in solidarity with Akhila Nandakumar

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon