Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for January 26, 2023: Good day for Sagittarius, Capricorn; be careful Pisces

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for January 26, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for January 26 2023 Sagittarius Capricorn Aries Leo Libra gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     planet pasture will be favourable. Natives will be busy in various activities. Taking the right decision at the right time will give you success. Finding a solution to any
    problem related to students' careers will increase enthusiasm. You will also contribute well in religious activities. There will be some difficulty in making decisions regarding work. The
    mind will be disappointed due to not being successful in doing any desired work according to the mind.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     there will be meeting with few special people. You will get new information and through communication you will be able to do your work. Be dedicated to your tasks without paying attention to wrong activities. A little carelessness can divert you from your goal. Unnecessary expenses can lead to complications. Maintain your budget for now. You may also get involved in a legal dispute. Do not violate traffic rules. Time is on your side for business related activities.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     the current planetary position at this time will provide you with amazing strength. The boundary of contact will expand which will be beneficial in future. Students can get success in competitive tasks. Spend some time in religious and spiritual activities. It will give you mental peace. There may be a problem with property or vehicle. Your plans also require more attention to get started. Don't waste your time on the phone or hanging out with friends.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     this month you will experience some positive change in your life style. There will be risk taking activity within you. Keep striving towards a particular task. You may get
    decent success. Don't rush and keep discussing with an experienced person. You may suffer losses due to not doing things according to your plan. Costs can be high. Also, the means of
    income can also be found, so there is no need to worry too much. Focus on expanding business parties and marketing related tasks this month.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     shopping for things related to family comforts can be done. You will feel stress free by getting a solution to any problem related to students' studies and career. You will
    also have the courage to take a big decision. Revealing your plan to a trusted person will get proper advice. Your way of speaking can make someone close to you clear. Economic
    contraction will begin. Due to which the necessary expenses may also have to be cut. It will be in your nature to get upset over small things. There will be some challenge at the beginning of the month.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     students will be able to focus on their studies again as any obstacle related to education is removed. A sudden meeting with someone will make the mind happy. Any
    dispute regarding property will be settled peacefully. Time is favourable to invest in a policy or a property etc. There is a possibility of dispute due to doubt and conflict between
    relationships. Don't make any decision about anyone in haste. The mind will be frustrated by wasting time in wrong activities. Take care not to lose enthusiasm within you at this time.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     along with popularity, the scope of public relations will also increase. The tasks that have been stuck or left unfinished for some time will be completed. At this point just keep focusing on your goal. There may be an opportunity to join an organization. It is necessary to maintain regular routine. Before making any plans, think them through seriously. Otherwise some errors may occur. Do your due diligence before trusting anyone with financial transactions. It is a favourable time to complete the tasks related to marketing.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     this month you will be busy in many types of activities and social boundaries will also increase. Meeting with eminent people will be beneficial. Purchase of valuables is
    also possible. It can be a good opportunity for those who are trying to go abroad. There may be some difficulties in the beginning of the month. Stay away from people of negative activity, their wrong advice can divert you from your goal. Do not ignore the advice and guidance of the elders of the household.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     planetary position is favourable. Maintain your confidence and fortitude. You will have the ability to complete the most difficult tasks with your determination. If you are planning to make any capital investment, do it immediately. Believe in yourself. You can harm yourself by getting into other people's talk. At the beginning of the month it is necessary to be cautious about every movement. Do not try to avoid any work due to laziness.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     after the middle period of the month the conditions will be very favourable in your favour. So, adjust your daily routine as soon as the month of May begins. Your work
    will be done properly. People who were against you for some time will now come to your side. Avoid the situation of overspending or borrowing for the sake of appearances. Also, if
    you have made a promise to someone, it is also your responsibility to fulfil it.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     you will find your way through your positive and balanced thinking even if there are some difficulties. The misunderstanding that has been going on for some time in
    the family will be resolved with your intervention. At this time, there is a possibility of dispute with brothers on any matter related to inherited property. You will save the situation by your proper behaviour. Avoid any new investment at this time. Due to personal problems and uneasiness, you will not be able to spend much time on the business location.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     going to a religious place will give you peace of mind and you will feel fresh again to worship. You will have a special contribution in activities related to social or society and recognition will also increase. At this time you will be busy with many activities. Your attention may be attracted towards immoral activities. So be careful. Unnecessary rising expenses will bother you. It is necessary to maintain order. Things done due to haste and over-enthusiasm can go awry.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for January 26 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 26, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Want to increase muscle force during exercise? Try beetroot juice instead of protein shakes and pre-workout snt

    Want to increase muscle force during exercise? Try beetroot juice instead of protein shakes and pre-workout

    Basant Panchami/Saraswati Puja 2023: Why do people wear yellow attire on THIS day? RBA

    Basant Panchami/Saraswati Puja 2023: Why do people wear yellow attire on THIS day?

    Zomato Gold re launched Free deliveries VIP access more Know benefits price other details gcw

    Zomato Gold re-launched! Free deliveries, VIP access & more; Know benefits, price, other details

    Basant Panchami 2023 Why is Saraswati Puja called Bengalis Valentine Day? RBA

    Basant Panchami 2023: Why is Saraswati Puja called 'Bengalis' Valentine’s Day'?

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for January 26 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 26, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Swami Chinna Jeeyar among 106 awardees; No Bharat Ratna

    Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Swami Chinna Jeeyar among 106 honoured; See Full List

    Pathaan: Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Bhumika Chawla, and more celebrities spotted at the screening vma

    Pathaan: Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Bhumika Chawla, and more celebrities spotted at the screening

    Republic Day 2023 Nau Sena Medal: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Republic Day 2023: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Knee jerk Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India pee-gate case AJR

    'Knee jerk': Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India 'pee-gate' case

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon