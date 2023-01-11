Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for January 11, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Leo; good day for Aquarius

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for January 11, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.

    Daily Horoscope for January 11 2023
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     you will make some change in your efforts to improve the financial condition and you will also get success in it. Spending some time in the home garden and with children
    can provide mental relaxation. An important conversation with a friend is also possible. Be aware that you can take a wrong decision by coming into other people's talk. You may get
    business orders from outside parties. Married life will remain pleasant and happy.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     you will have special support in maintaining proper order in family activities. Spend some time in your interests as well, it will give you an opportunity to hone your talents and also bring spiritual happiness. Consult a special friend when facing any kind of difficulties. Today the situation will be a little better in business related tasks. There may be a dispute between husband and wife regarding home problems.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     you maintain the morale of the family even in negative situations through your confidence and understanding. Some of the money lent to someone can be recovered today. Time will also pass in media related activities. Sometimes there may be trouble in taking decisions regarding a particular task. At this time it is advisable to consult an experienced person. Do not interfere too much in family matters.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     health will improve and you will feel full of energy and enthusiasm. You will try to complete tasks that have been stuck for a long time and you can also succeed in it. The mind may be a little disturbed by the knowledge of any negative activities of the children. Solve problems calmly instead of getting angry and impulsive. Do proper deliberation before taking any important decision in business activities at this time. 

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     communicate with friends and relatives through phone to have a good time. Discussions on a few specific issues can solve many problems. Also spend some time in your favourite activities. Sometimes due to your stubbornness or being adamant about something, the relationship may become bad. In case of confusion, it is necessary to consult an experienced person. Business activities may remain normal.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     time will pass normally. However, your fortitude and confidence will be maintained in adverse situations. You may get special support from mother's side. Students will be interested in other areas along with their studies. There will be some concern about the health of a child. Don't worry; the situation will be normal soon. Do not use bad words in anger, it can spoil the relationship. Business activities will remain slow for now.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     luck is on your side today. Also, you will get the support and guidance of a father or a father-like person. You will also have faith in religious and spiritual activities. Now you doubt and doubting nature may cause some trouble for you. Control these habits. A few of your works may also remain incomplete due to stress. There will be ups and downs in business. Family atmosphere will be pleasant. Do not neglect your health.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     you will have special support and service towards any social service organization. By which you will get mental and spiritual peace and your works will also be appreciated. Any of your stuck important tasks can also be completed. Along with other activities, it is necessary to pay proper attention to the arrangement of the house. Sometimes your interference in family matters may increase, due to which others may be disturbed. Change your bad habits and take care not to break the relationship.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to complete your tasks with the advice of an influential and experienced person. Young people will get new information through media and internet. It
    can also help you make decisions about your future. Due to heavy work load on you, sometimes you can get disturbed. Try to share your tasks with others. Also spend some time in self-reflection and self-care.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     today's condition is favourable. The effort made by you can get the right result. Efforts made to increase the source of income will also be successful. A great relationship can also come for a single person in the house. Expenses may increase along with income. Be aware that some other person may cause you some harm. It would be appropriate not to allow other person to interfere in the family matter.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     today you will be in a mood of relaxation and recreation to get relief from fatigue and stress. Spending time in activities of interest can bring happiness. Today some work will be successful which you do not expect. Be careful not to use negative and abusive language while communicating with elders. Otherwise their disappointment may have to be borne. Don't let laziness and lethargy get the better of you. Activities in the field of work may remain slow for now.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     the planetary position will be a bit favourable today. The time is favourable to get back the stuck or borrowed money. So keep trying. Some time will be spent in the
    company of experienced and elderly persons. Your mind may be disturbed due to not being completed according to your mind. Don't panic and don't compromise your self-esteem. The situation will gradually become favourable with time.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
