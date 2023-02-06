Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 6, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Libra; be careful Virgo

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 6, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 1:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     make plans for your daily routine at the beginning of the day. The timing is favourable. Surely you will find success. Students are also more likely to succeed in competitive tasks. Control your temper. As the source of income grows, so does the cost. Don't let outsiders interfere with your personal affairs. Focus more on marketing and payment collection. The family atmosphere will be pleasant and pleasant. Health will be good.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     receiving any good news from a close relative will create a happy atmosphere in the family. The time is right to invest somewhere. At this point if you are interested in any
    risk activity activities you will find success. Try to overcome your ego and overconfidence. Use your energy in a positive way. Don't overdo it at this time. Keep up the good work. There may be a period of slight downturn in business. Husband-wife relationship will become closer. Any old problem of joint pain may increase.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     it will be beneficial for you to follow the advice and guidance of a person like father or father. Misunderstandings that have been going on in the family for some time will
    be removed by someone's intervention. You will achieve any success by burning your ability and talent. Don't let laziness dominate you because this is the time to work hard and toil.
    Student and youth classes focus more on studies or careers. Spending time in the wrong fun is a waste. Positive results can be obtained in the work related to public dealing in business.
    Due to overwork, time cannot be spent with home and family. Sometimes irritability and stress in nature can interfere with your efficiency.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     today will be a good time with your personal work and family. There will also be online shopping for household items. The blessings and affection of the elder members
    of the household will also prove to be auspicious for you. Keep your thoughts and temperament in check. Work can be incomplete due to being a little soft tempered, don't worry. The cooperation of family members will be maintained. Don't get into disputes with neighbours. It would be better to avoid any kind of business trip at this time. Husband and wife can solve any family problem through mutual understanding. An elder in the household may be concerned about the health of the member.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     most of the time today will be spent on completing personal and family work. You will also maintain your dominance in social activities due to your excellent personality
    and transactional skills. Student class should be aware of their studies. Don't trust any stranger too much. Maintain normal distance with others at this time. Avoid buying or selling land right now. Business activities will be well maintained during the recession. There can be an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in the home. Due to problems like cold and fever, daily routine can be disrupted.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     it's time to move on which will be very beneficial for you financially. The opposing party may dominate but it will not harm you. Any important work related to children's studies and career can also be completed. There will be financial strain due to high cost. Have patience and restraint. Don't invest in risky and risky activities. More damage is likely to occur at this time. At this time more seriousness and hard work will be required towards the business. Have a happy time with your spouse and family members. Stay away from people with bad habits and bad activities.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     it takes a lot of hard work to get success in any particular job today, but you will definitely get success. If you are planning to buy a new car then the time is right. Control
    your needs as unnecessary expenses may come up. It would not be appropriate to interfere too much in anyone's case. It can also have a negative effect on your self-esteem. Spend
    some time listening to children's problems and finding solutions. It would be better to avoid any business trip. Home atmosphere can be maintained happily. Health can be good.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     today, any dispute can be resolved through dialogue. The inspiration and blessings of any well-wisher will prove to be a factor of fortune for you. There may be some
    good news from children too. Costs can be high. Do not give unsolicited advice on any personal matter, otherwise you may be defamed. Also consider your budget before helping a close relative. If you are planning to partner with someone to grow the business, your decision will be positive. Proper coordination between family members will be maintained. Health can be good.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     the planetary position is favourable for you. You can get the right result by burning your aptitude and talent. There is a way to progress. The youth class will complete any of their projects so that they will feel relieved. Trust your worthiness instead of depending on others. Control ego and anger. Disputes can arise over rupee transactions. At this time the right result will be achieved in the work done in the business system. Don't let any outsider interfere in your family and personal affairs. Fever and cold can be a problem.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     today will be a normal day. You will succeed in doing the work to the best of your ability. The workload will be heavier but getting the right result will make you forget the fatigue. There will be some difficulties in starting your plans. Decisions need to be made with more understanding at this time. The youth class does not take any wrong path for the benefit. Make all decisions on business matters you. Proper coordination between husband and wife will be maintained. Diabetes patients should take special care.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     today you will have a good time in recreational and leisure activities. You will also have a proper contribution to any religious organization. Good news can come from
    anywhere. Try to take any decision very thoughtfully and with full patience. Being overworked will put stress on you. Try to turn your plans into reality. The area plan in trade will be successful. There is a way to earn more. There can be a dispute between husband and wife regarding any problem in the house. Headaches and migraines can be a problem.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     any stuck task today can happen suddenly, which will make you feel like winning. You will also have a special contribution in social activities. Spend some time at a religious place. Do not quarrel or dispute with anyone unintentionally. It can cause a target to slip out of your hands. Maintain good relationships with brothers. It would not be right for you to travel at this time. Before starting any new work in the field, get complete information about it. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. Women should be especially aware of their health.

