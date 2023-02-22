Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 22, 2023: Be careful Aries, Capricorn; good day for Gemini

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 22, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for February 22 2023 Aries Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Capricorn gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     stay in touch with friends and relatives, you will get new experiences. The guidance and advice of an elder person will also be helpful for you. Disputes regarding property can be resolved through someone's intervention. Don't be careless or make hasty decisions. Your dignity may be affected. It is not advisable to relax too much at this time. Hard work will be more in business. Inspire of overwork and fatigue, you will spare some time for family. Do not be careless towards health.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to perform your work in any situation. There is a possibility of getting stuck work or stuck money back. Many problems will also be solved through cooperation with relatives. When there is a problem, instead of blaming others, one should think about one's work ability. Students may face some kind of hurdle for higher education. There will be few problems in business. The atmosphere of the house can be pleasant and happy. Fatigue will prevail over you.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     in case of confusion on any important issue, discuss with a close person, surely you will get proper advice. The time is favourable. Time management also depends on your efficiency. You should not ignore your relatives due to being busy with personal activities. Stay in touch with everyone via phone and internet. It is necessary to monitor the activities of children. There is a need to pay more attention to business activities in this period of recession. Married life can be sweet.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     finding a solution to the problem that has been going on for some time will bring relief. There may be some trouble in property related works. You will be able to find a
    solution to the situation through your aptitude and talent. There is a need to pay special attention to the budget in financial matters. Don't get caught up in anyone else's words, otherwise they can harm you for their own benefit. A little meditation in spiritual activities will also bring mental relaxation. Don't ignore employee activities.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     your contribution to society or social activities will be there and recognition will also increase. You will also be busy in cleaning and improving the house. Sharing experiences with family members will give you happiness. Before doing any work it will be proper to have full knowledge about it. Lack of experience can leave few tasks unfinished. Do not take any decision related to government jobs in haste. Focus on current occupation at this time.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     planetary position is favourable. Confidence will be maintained. By trying, one can complete one's desired work. However, the toil and effort will be high. Contributing to
    children's activities will bring you happiness. Do not interfere in other people's affairs or give unsolicited advice. Some kind of disgrace may fall on you. Consult family members before deciding on any particular issue. Properly check the deed papers related to purchase or sale of property. You will get full support from spouse and family members. There may be minor problems related to health.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     your stuck tasks can be completed with the help of a special person. Time will be spent in activities of interest related to your talent and aptitude. So you will get spiritual
    and mental peace. The planetary position is not very favourable at this time. Do due diligence on any new investment or new job. Online shopping for household items will cost more. All tasks in business will be completed properly. Married life can be happy. Gas and acidity may be a problem.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     spending some time in the company of experienced and senior people will also give positive results in your thinking. You will easily adapt to difficult times. There may
    be some differences in the relationship. Do not get into any kind of argument with neighbours. This time should be spent peacefully. Do not take any kind of risk in business. Proper order will be maintained in the house. There may be some fatigue due to heavy work load.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     it is necessary to change one's daily routine as per time. So that positivity will come in thoughts. Young people are likely to get success in any career related competition.
    On receiving any sad news, the mind will be disappointed. Do not take any action related to the transaction of rupees. Because of this, the relationship can become bad. Spend some time in solitude or at a religious place. There may be some loss situation in business related to electrical items. There can be proper harmony between husband and wife. Sudden problem can lead to stress and anxiety.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     any anxiety that has been going on for some time will be resolved. Focus on strengthening your contact formulas. A positive outlook on life will strengthen your thinking and self-confidence. Do not use negative words while talking anywhere. Because something may be said to you for which you will have to repent. At this time any business decision needs to be taken wisely. Married life can be happy. Avoid taking risks.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     happy time will be spent with the family in purchasing material related to home maintenance and decoration. Getting complete information about any personal decision before taking it will save you from making any kind of mistake. It is necessary to change one's behaviour as per time. When dealing with children, it would be appropriate to see them from their point of view. Don't let a situation of dispute arise in relations with a hostile party. To get success in business activities requires more hard work.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     you can get back the money loaned to a friend, so keep trying. Relationship with siblings will be sweet. Spending some time of the day in religious or spiritual activities
    will give you a wonderful peace. At this time income may be low and expenditure may be high. Also take care of your dignity while meeting others. Take more informed and cautious
    decisions in business related activities. Spend some time with family members. Protect yourself against the current environment.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
