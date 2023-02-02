Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Libra

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 2, 2023.
     

    Daily Horoscope for February 2 2023 Taurus Gemini Scorprio Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     the time is of hard work and examination. But due to the changing environment, the policies that you have made will surely succeed. Spend some time concentrating and thinking, you may get answers to many of your questions. Getting some bad news can leave a state of despair in the mind. Do not spend too much time in outdoor activities, as they may not yield good results now. Do not be negligent in business activities. Husband-wife relationship will be maintained well.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     identify your latent talent and aptitude and channelize it in the right direction. Surely you will get some good success. The results of the works done on time can also be right. Don't be lazy. Oftentimes, instead of much deliberation, time can slip away. If there is a plan to change the house, then it is not advisable to rush now. Don't ignore the activities of your competitors. There may be pain in the muscles.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     the planetary pasture will be suitable. Your work will be done properly so you will have peace of mind. Increase light encounters with people of positive activity. It can boost your confidence and morale. There may be grief with a close friend or relative. Don't waste your energy on other's ego and anger and stay calm. The cost may be higher. Focus on what is currently going on in the field of work. A dispute may arise between husband and wife over any common issue.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     you will have a special contribution in social activities. Your honour and reputation may also increase. The goal that you were working hard to achieve may get the right result today. One may hear some inauspicious news in the afternoon. Try to deal with situations instead of bringing negativity. Some time will be spent in the guidance and company of the elders of the house. Due to the current conditions, there will be some improvement in the production capacity deficit that was going on at present.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     the ongoing misunderstanding with your close people will be cleared. Relationships will be sweet again. There may be some improvement in economic activities. Adequate time will also be spent in religious and spiritual activities. Taking any decision in haste can prove harmful for you. Do not listen to anyone's words and believe in your efficiency. Before lending money anywhere, determine when it will be returned. Husband and wife will have cooperative behaviour towards each other.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     increase contact with friends and relatives and discuss special issues. Your ideas will be valued in online seminars. So you will feel new energy and enthusiasm within you. The youth should not waste time in wrong things. Focus on your career and studies. Maintenance of vehicle etc. may incur huge expenses. There may be some improvement in business activities. The atmosphere of the house will be kept happy. Overwork can lead to fatigue and stress.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to influence others through your speaking and dealing skills. This sign will give you success in your financial and professional matters as well. Time will be spent in online shopping for family comforts. The health of the elderly members of the household requires regular supervision and service. Sometimes the mind can be disturbed due to the increase in expenses.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     relationship with relatives and neighbours will be sweet. Your work skills and competence will be appreciated. Spending some time in your hobbies and creative activities can give you mental peace. There will be some trouble due to the ongoing tension in the married life of a close relative. However, the relationship can improve with your advice. Pay attention to your financial activities at this time. In business, effort may be more and results may be less.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today you will play a very important role in solving family and social problems. Honourable positions can also happen for you. Planetary conditions may be favourable today. Suddenly few expenses will come up, which will not be possible to cut. Don't lose your temper during an argument with someone. Don't talk too much with strangers. Do not be careless towards business. The interference of outsiders may cause some trouble in the home system.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     getting back the borrowed money from somewhere can improve the financial condition. If property related matters are stuck then time is right to resolve them. People may be attracted to you because of your natural and excellent nature. Maintain patience and composure in any negative situation. Work done in anger and impulse can also be bad. In case of any confusion, it is advisable to consult an experienced person. Problems may increase in business.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     today, instead of outside activities; pay more attention to your personality and family activities. Try to complete tasks related to you. As any family dispute is resolved, the home environment will be pleasant. There will be some concern about children's studies or career. Any solution can also be found through your contacts. Do not share your secrets with people of negative activity. Otherwise you may be harmed. Before taking any decision today, discuss more.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     getting any good news today will bring happiness and positivity will increase. Any anxiety from children can be removed. By which you will be able to give proper attention to your personal tasks. You can only harm yourself by getting carried away with emotions. Consult an elder person in any problem. In the field of work, you can get proper results according to your hard work.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
