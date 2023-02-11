Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 11, 2023: Be careful Pisces; good day for Sagittarius, Virgo

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 11, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for February 11 2023 Pisces Sagittarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     you will make time for the happiness of home and family even though there is a lot of work. There will be a few activities related to home maintenance. Start your plans at
    this point with full confidence in your efficiency. Do proper check while completing any kind of paper work or order in the field. Don't interfere too much in family matters. Health can be excellent.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     there will be a happy atmosphere when guests come to the house after a long time. At the same time, any family dispute will be resolved. Any positive activities of the
    offspring will give you relief. Your stubbornness or behaviour can lead to a sour relationship with the mama party. Associating with people with negative activity will not be good for you. Don't let the relationship with colleagues and employees deteriorate in the workplace. 

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to fulfil family responsibilities properly. There will also be a plan to complete some good deeds in the house and there will be a pleasant atmosphere.
    You will receive the blessing of the elders. A sudden negative thing can lead to a state of disagreement. Avoid any kind of transactional matters today. Don't start a new job in the workplace today. There can be sweetness in a marriage relationship.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     any of your personal work will be completed successfully today. At this time the planet pasture is on your side. You will also find the collaboration of a special person. Be
    aware that trusting someone too soon can lead to betrayal. You will be able to fulfil your responsibilities properly in the business place. Sitting with family after working all day will make you feel energetic again.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     spend time learning and understanding new things today. The mind will be happy to achieve any success. The cost will be higher. At the same time, increasing the source of income will not be a problem. There will be more hard work in the workplace instead of profit. Marriage can be happy. Fatigue and weakness can prevail due to work.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     your thoughts will be given special importance in any family or social matter. The interaction will increase and this contact will also prove to be beneficial for you. The time is right to receive even a trapped rupee. Student class will not be able to concentrate on their studies due to negligence. There will be more work today. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. There may be some tension due to sore throat.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     if a court case is pending, the decision is likely to be in your favour. So try to strengthen your party. Relationships can also be established with distant relatives and friends. It will be good if you keep up the good work. Try to complete every task in the field seriously. Marriage can be happy. Any stomach related problem may be experienced.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     spend some time in introspection and introspection today apart from routine tasks. This can give you an opportunity to organize your many tangled tasks. Think about it if
    you are planning a home remodelling. Ego can also cause some conflict with brothers. Avoid any kind of partnership plan today. Ego disputes can arise between husband and wife. Health can be a little soft.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     the benefits of your long-running dedication and hard work is to be reaped today. So stay focused on your work. You will also be interested in some of the unknown
    disciplines. There is a possibility of a beneficial agreement with your contacts. Pay more attention to public dealing and media related work. The emotional bond between husband and wife will be strong.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     you will give full support to the relatives in their time of need. Doing so will bring you heartfelt happiness. You will be praised at home and in society because of your humble nature. An old dispute with neighbours can also be resolved. Sometimes you make imaginary plans, which can make your work worse. The opposite benefit of hard work may be less. Give all members of the household some freedom to act according to their own minds.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     meeting a few close people can give good results. At the social level you can also gain a new identity. Some of today's time will be spent solving children's problems. Do not overemphasize your success; it may cause jealousy in your representatives. Interference of an outsider in the place of business can cause a dispute between your employees. Your dedication to your family will maintain a cosy atmosphere in the home.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     you can be busy with the arrival of special guests in the house. Today you will spend some time relaxing and having fun from your daily activities. There may be some
    good news from children too. Students may be distracted from their studies. A few people will spread rumours to weaken you emotionally. There will be a lot of running at the beginning of the day. Don't let any kind of disagreement arise with your spouse.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for February 11 2023 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Valentines Day 2023: Want to make your partner feel special? Here's how to do it on WhatsApp - adt

    Valentine's Day 2023: Want to make your partner feel special? Here's how to do it on WhatsApp

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her - adt

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her

    Daily Horoscope for February 10 2023 Virgo Libra Pisces Capricorn Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 10, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Aquarius; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for February 11 2023 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Have come here as a family member says PM Modi after inaugurating Bohra community academy see photos gcw

    'Have come here as a family member': PM Modi at Bohra community event | SEE PHOTOS

    Lithium deposits found in JK Why is it important for India will it impact EV know all about minerals importance gcw

    Lithium deposits found in J&K: Why is it important for India?

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to inch closer to the League Shield as FC Goa search for comfort snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to inch closer to the League Shield as FC Goa search for comfort

    Realme 10 Pro Coca Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20999 special retail box from price specs other details gcw

    Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20,999 with special retail box; Check out details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon