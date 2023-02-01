Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 1, 2023: Good day for Capricorn, Virgo; be careful Cancer

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 1, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for February 1 2023 Capricorn Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Sagittarius gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     time will be challenging. However, you will be able to face every situation through your aptitude and hard work. People will appreciate your works. There can be some
    discussions with the family regarding future plans. There may be a mild disagreement with someone regarding finance. Activities in business may be slow. Family environment can be happy. There may be mild ups and downs in health.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today the time will be a little favourable. You will also spend good time honing your special skills. It will be easy to meet relatives and friends through phone or internet. The student body will work hard to achieve its goals. Financial difficulties and troubles will come up. Even if you spend money, you will not get peace. Family people will get your full support. Health may be a little weak.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     today will be a very busy routine. Complete your tasks by being practical rather than emotional. It will make your decision easier. Time is right to get back the borrowed money. Don't let old negative things dominate the present. Business activities need to be seriously considered. Spouse and family people can get your emotional support. Health can be good.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     you have to put in some effort to adjust the current routine. You will also get success. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house after receiving any good
    news. Time will pass in acquiring new information. Try to solve any problem at home peacefully. Helping in household tasks, taking care of everyone will make the atmosphere pleasant. Due to negative thoughts, conditions like depression can arise.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     you can make the situation favourable to you through your hard work. You can also get the right result of this hard work. Don't rush into investment related activities. Your contribution will also be in matters related to religion and karma. Any dispute related to inherited property with close relatives may increase. Control your distracted mind. Keep a steady state of mind while taking any decision. Health can be excellent.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     today will be especially favourable for women. They will be able to achieve any special goal through their ability and talent. Any serious issue related to the property can be discussed. The result will be positive. Also keep in mind that you should not take any important decision emotionally. Conditions may be a bit favourable today. Marriage relationship will be sweet.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to do many things properly through your planned and disciplined approach. Political relations will be strengthened and will also be beneficial. Finding a solution to any problem related to children's career can bring great relief and relief. Sometimes you may experience irritability and depression in your nature. The environment of the house can be pleasant.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     most of the day will be spent in spiritual activities. You will also get mental peace. You will have a special role in maintaining a pleasant home environment. There will be discussions about any special issue. Don't have too much control over children. Being friendly with them will boost their morale. Old friendship can change into love relationship.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     there can also be a conversation regarding the marriage of a family member. Don't let any outsider interfere in your family. Sometimes your overconfidence can cause
    trouble for you. Most of the work related to business can be completed from home due to being busy with personal tasks. Health will be excellent.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     you will spend most of your time in your personal and interest activities. It will infuse new energy within you. You will maintain balance in any situation. There will be disappointment in the mind due to the reduction of any unpleasant incident related to relatives and intimate persons. In business, strengthen the pelvic relationship through internet and phone. There may be problems like cough, fever and viral.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     today some unpleasant incident may happen in your life. The sense of cooperation towards any social service organization will be strengthened and by doing this you will get mental and spiritual peace. Also be aware that someone close relative or friend may try to spoil your impression out of jealousy. In business there is a need to think more about financial matters.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     there will be a serious conversation with a close relative on a special issue. Its positive result can also be found. If any work related to building construction is stuck, then
    you can take any important plan or decision related to it today. There will be a state of doubt or despair in the mind due to any misunderstanding. There is a need to work with more understanding and foresight in the field of work.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility? Here's what expert has to say RBA

    Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility? Here's what expert has to say

    Bananas to fruit yogurt and more- know some pre-workout nourishment to support your exercise RBA

    Bananas to fruit yogurt and more- know some pre-workout nourishment to support your exercise

    Daily Horoscope for January 30 2023 Cancer Taurus Aquarius Leo Libra Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 30, 2023: Aries to have a good day; be cautious Taurus, Cancer

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for January 30 to February 5, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for January 30 to February 5, 2023

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 30 to February 5, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 30 to February 5, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2023 live commentary latest updates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speech

    Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Expectations galore ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

    Budget 2023: BJP to launch 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight its 'pro-people' policies - adt

    Budget 2023: BJP to launch 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight its 'pro-people' policies

    Tripura Election 2023: Denied ticket, BJP MLA quits party, files nomination as independent - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: Denied ticket, BJP MLA quits party; files nomination as independent

    football Was fight with Guardiola reason behind Cancelo's Man City exit? Bayern Munich's new star breaks his silence snt

    Was fight with Guardiola reason behind Cancelo's Man City exit? Bayern Munich's new star breaks his silence

    india vs new zealand ahmedabad t20i Suryakumar Yadav plays down Ekana pitch controversy; says wicket doesn't matter a lot snt

    IND vs NZ 2023: Suryakumar Yadav plays down Ekana pitch controversy; says wicket doesn't matter a lot

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon