Craving hot chicken soup in this rainy weather? Here's a detailed recipe

When the days turn chilly and comfort is craved, there's nothing quite like a steaming bowl of homemade chicken soup. Bursting with wholesome goodness and nourishing flavors, this recipe will warm your heart and soothe your soul.

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (about 4 lbs), preferably organic, cut into parts

8 cups of water or chicken broth

2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme leaves (or ½ teaspoon dried thyme)

1 bay leaf

1 cup of egg noodles or your favorite pasta

Salt and pepper, to taste

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the Chicken:

Start by rinsing the chicken parts under cold water and patting them dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.

Sauté the Aromatics:

In a large soup pot, heat a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion, chopped celery, and sliced carrots. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until the vegetables start to soften and the onions turn translucent.

Add the Chicken and Broth:

Nestle the chicken parts into the pot, along with the minced garlic, thyme leaves, and bay leaf. Pour in the water or chicken broth. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil.

Simmering to Perfection:

Once the soup is simmering, reduce the heat to low and let it gently simmer for about 1 to 1.5 hours. This slow simmering allows the flavors to meld and the chicken to become tender.

Remove the Chicken:

Carefully remove the chicken parts from the pot and place them on a plate. Let them cool slightly before pulling the meat off the bones. Shred the meat into bite-sized pieces and set aside.

Cook the Noodles:

Bring the soup back to a gentle boil and add the egg noodles or pasta of your choice. Cook them according to the package instructions until al dente.

Combine Everything:

Once the noodles are cooked, add the shredded chicken back into the pot. Stir to combine. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Remove the bay leaf.

Serve and Enjoy:

Ladle the heartwarming chicken soup into bowls. Garnish each serving with a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley, adding a touch of vibrant color and freshness.

Why This Chicken Soup Recipe is a Must-Try:

Homemade Goodness: Crafted with love in your own kitchen, this chicken soup brims with the comfort of homemade cooking.

Nutrient-Rich: The combination of chicken, vegetables, and aromatic herbs yields a wholesome soup packed with essential nutrients.

Soul-Soothing: There's something magical about a warm bowl of chicken soup that soothes both body and soul, making it perfect for cold days or when you're feeling under the weather.

Delight in the warmth and nourishment of every spoonful of this homemade chicken soup. It's more than a recipe; it's a reminder that sometimes, the simplest meals are the most comforting.