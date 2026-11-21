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Asafoetida Benefits: How A Pinch Of Hing Helps With These Health Issues And Who Should Avoid It
Adding just a pinch of hing (asafoetida) to your daily meals gives you an easy fix for many health problems. It improves digestion and keeps your blood pressure in check.
Amazing health benefits of eating hing
Just a pinch of hing can easily keep your many health problems at bay.
Hing is not just for taste, it is great for health too
We mostly use hing to enhance the taste and aroma of our food. But it is not just about the smell; it packs plenty of health benefits too.
Quick fix for indigestion and gastric issues
Using hing in your daily food drives away indigestion and gastric troubles. It also reduces stomach pain and clears out intestinal worms.
Keeps blood pressure (BP) under control
Hing is very good for BP patients. Daily consumption prevents blood clots in blood vessels and keeps your BP normal.
Instant relief from cough
Mix a little hing in milk and drink it to get quick relief from issues like regular cough, whooping cough, and asthma.
Soothes period pain
Hing helps reduce severe stomach cramps during periods. It smoothly regulates blood circulation in your body.
Reduces headaches
If you have a severe headache, boil 2 pinches of hing in a glass of water. Drink this lukewarm water twice a day.
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