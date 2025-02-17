Clothing Edition: here's the right way to wash different fabrics

Laundry can be boring and the hardest chore when it's with a mountain of clothes with different wash instructions. But if you can understand the right way of washing different fabrics, this won't be a tough task. This is important for preserving the quality of clothes for a long time, at least for the money we spent on buying them. We got you a guide to help you understand the washing care for different fabrics.

here's the right way to wash different fabrics:

Cotton:

Cotton is the most comfortable fabric, and it's breathable, durable, and easy to wash. Most of the cotton clothes can be washed in the machine with warm or cold water. But the specific cotton clothes, the brightly colored or prone-to-shrinking clothes, should be washed with cold water, and air drying can prevent shrinking of the clothes.



Linen:

Linen is also breathable as cotton. This gets softer after every wash. This can be easily machine washed with cold or warm water. But, Lenin gets wrinkled easily. So, you need to remove it from the dryer and iron it while they are slightly damp.



Wool:

Wool is a delicate fabric, and it is often prone to shrinking more than any other fabric. It is best to go for hand washing these fabrics. You can wash it with a gentle detergent that is specially designed for wool items. Avoid using a twisting tool; instead, lay it flat to dry in air. A specific kind of wool will be instructed to 'dry clean only.'. In order to make the clothing last long, we need to follow the instructor and go for dry cleaning only.



Silk:

Silk is a delicate fabric that needs special care when it comes to maintaining it. Hand washing in cold water can be the best way to care for these fabrics. Some items may require dry cleaning too.



Synthetics (Polyester, Nylon, etc.):

Synthetic fabrics are mostly wrinkle-resistant and easy to wash or maintain. They can always be machine-washed in cold or warm water. But avoid using high heat in the dryer, as this can damage any fibers and cut the life of the clothing.



Denim:

Denim clothes like jeans and jackets can be machine-washed in cold or warm water. But dark denim may bleed in the first few washes, so it's best to wash it separately or with other dark colors to avoid staining on the light colors. Turning denim inside out before washing can help prevent fading of the color.

Delicates (Lace, Lingerie):

Delicate items like lace and lingerie must be hand-washed in cold water with a gentle detergent for better cleanliness. You can also use a mesh laundry bag to protect them in the washing machine without getting in contact with big fabrics. You can lay delicate items flat to dry or hang them on a padded hanger without using heat dryers.

General Washing Tips:

Always check the garment's care label for specific washing instructions from the manufacturers.

You need to separate your clothes by color and fabric type to prevent color bleeding and damage to the clothes.

You need to treat any stains before washing to increase the chances of removal of the stain.

Pay attention to the detergent you use. That should be appropriate for the fabric you are washing.

Don't overload the washing machine, as this can prevent clothes from getting properly cleaned.

