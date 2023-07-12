Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cleansing to Exfoliating: 7 skin care tips for Oily Skin during Monsoons

    Discover 7 essential oily skin care tips for monsoons. Learn how to cleanse, exfoliate, tone, hydrate, protect from UV rays, minimize makeup, and control excess oil for fresh and healthy skin all season long

    Cleansing to Exfoliating: 7 skin care tips for Oily Skin during Monsoons
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Monsoons bring relief from scorching summers, but they also come with their own set of challenges, especially for individuals with oily skin. Excess humidity and moisture in the air can lead to clogged pores, breakouts, and dull-looking skin. However, with the right skincare routine, you can keep your oily skin fresh, healthy, and glowing during the monsoons. In this article, we will explore seven essential oily skin care tips that are specifically tailored to combat the challenges of the rainy season.

    Cleanse Effectively
    A thorough cleansing routine is crucial for oily skin during the monsoons. Use a gentle, oil-free cleanser twice a day to remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities. Look for ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil to control oil production and fight acne-causing bacteria. Avoid over-cleansing, as it can strip away the natural oils and trigger more oil production. Pat your face dry with a clean towel instead of rubbing it, as friction can stimulate oil production.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Exfoliate Regularly
    Exfoliation is essential to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, preventing acne and blackheads. Opt for a gentle exfoliator with ingredients like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs). These help to exfoliate the skin's surface and control excess oil. However, limit exfoliation to 2-3 times a week, as excessive exfoliation can cause irritation and damage the skin's barrier.

    Tone and Balance
    Using a toner is crucial to restore the pH balance of your skin and tighten the pores. Look for alcohol-free toners containing ingredients like witch hazel or green tea, as they have astringent properties and help control oil production. Apply the toner with a cotton pad and gently swipe it across your face. Avoid harsh toners that can cause dryness or irritation, as they may prompt your skin to produce more oil.

    Hydrate with Lightweight Moisturizers
    Even oily skin needs hydration, especially during monsoons. Opt for lightweight, oil-free moisturizers or gel-based formulas that provide ample hydration without clogging the pores. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin that attract and retain moisture. Apply the moisturizer after cleansing and toning your face, focusing on dry areas. Avoid heavy creams or thick lotions that may exacerbate oiliness.

    Shield Your Skin from UV Rays
    Don't let the cloudy skies fool you - harmful UV rays can still penetrate the clouds and damage your skin. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to protect your oily skin from sun damage. Look for non-comedogenic or oil-free formulas that won't clog your pores. Apply sunscreen generously and reapply every two hours, especially if you're outdoors or if you've been exposed to water.

    Minimize Makeup
    During monsoons, it's best to keep your makeup minimal to allow your skin to breathe and prevent clogged pores. Opt for lightweight, oil-free, and water-resistant products. Use a primer to create a smooth base and help your makeup last longer. Choose a non-comedogenic foundation or a tinted moisturizer and set it with a light dusting of translucent powder. Avoid heavy creams, creamy blushes, or oil-based products that can melt or slide off in humid conditions.

    Blot Away Excess Oil
    Carry oil blotting sheets or tissue papers to blot away excess oil throughout the day. Gently press the sheet against your skin, focusing on the oily areas. Avoid rubbing or wiping, as it can spread bacteria or irritate the skin. Blotting papers help absorb the excess oil, leaving your skin looking fresh and matte. Remember not to overdo it, as excessive blotting can strip away the natural oils and lead to more oil production.

    Taking care of oily skin during the monsoons requires adopting a consistent and gentle skincare routine. Cleansing, exfoliating, toning, and moisturizing with suitable products can help maintain a healthy balance. Shielding your skin from UV rays, minimizing makeup, and using blotting papers to control excess oil are also important steps. By following these seven essential tips, you can keep your oily skin fresh, shine-free, and radiant throughout the rainy season. Remember, consistency is key, so stick to your routine and make adjustments as needed to find what works best for your skin.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
