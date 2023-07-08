Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chocolate to Alcohol-7 food items that are toxic food for dogs

    While dogs can enjoy a wide variety of foods, certain items should be avoided as they can be harmful or toxic to dogs. Here are some food items that dogs should avoid

    When it comes to feeding our furry friends, it's crucial to be aware of the food items that can be harmful or toxic to dogs. While dogs have their own dietary needs, certain human foods can pose severe risks to their health. Chocolate, grapes, onions, garlic, avocado, xylitol, alcohol, and caffeine are common food items dogs should avoid. These substances can cause various symptoms from gastrointestinal upset to organ failure, and even be life-threatening.

    As responsible pet owners, we must educate ourselves on safe and appropriate foods for our dogs and keep potentially harmful items out of their reach to ensure their well-being.

    • Chocolate: Chocolate contains theobromine, which is toxic to dogs and can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, and even seizures or death.
    • Grapes and raisins: Grapes and raisins in dogs can cause renal failure. Even little doses can be harmful, causing symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, and tiredness.
    • Onions and garlic: Onions and garlic, whether raw, cooked, or powdered, contain compounds that can damage a dog's red blood cells, leading to anemia. Weakness, pale gums, and an elevated heart rate are all possible symptoms.

    • Avocado includes a chemical known as persin, which is poisonous to dogs in excessive amounts.It can cause gastrointestinal upset, breathing difficulties, and even heart failure.
    • Xylitol: Xylitol is a sugar substitute found in many sugar-free products, including gum, candies, and baked goods. It can cause a rapid release of insulin in dogs, leading to low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), which can be life-threatening.
    • Alcohol: Alcohol consumption can lead to alcohol poisoning in dogs. It can cause symptoms such as vomiting, disorientation, lack of coordination, and even respiratory failure.
    • Caffeine: Caffeine, found in coffee, tea, energy drinks, and some medications, can be toxic to dogs. It can cause restlessness, increased heart rate, tremors, and even seizures.

    It's important to keep these foods out of your dog's reach and ensure they have a balanced and appropriate diet. Contact your veterinarian immediately if you suspect your dog has ingested any toxic food.

