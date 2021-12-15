Chanel offers prize money of $113,000 to 10 artists each; here is why

The French fashion house, Chanel, has announced to give a prize money of whopping $113,000 to 10 international artists. The luxurious brand will also offer them a chance to get trained by mentors from the company.

Chanel has revealed the first Chanel Next Prize winners, a new twice-a-year award established in March by the luxurious French fashion house to support ten international creatives and artists working in music, film, visual art and performance. The prize is part of a broader plan called the Chanel Culture Fund. The programme was launched in order to extend support to the artists by the luxury brand and was started early this year because of the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reward is given to artists who are revolutionizing their fields, as per the luxurious fashion house. The grant honours Gabrielle Chanel, the late founder of the fashion label, who backed avant-garde artists throughout her life.

As per the French fashion house, each winner will be presented with €100,000 ($113,000) as reward money. The prize money comes with access to a web of mentors that have been hand-picked by the Fashion brand. The winners can get learn from their mentors for a period of the next two years. Each awardee will also be able to use the reward cash for any project they wish to work on.

Chanel will also work in partnership with a few institutions to introduce new awards. With these collaborations, it will also try to provide support exhibition programming through the fashion house’s fund - Chanel Culture Fund. The Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Underground Museum in Los Angeles, the National Portrait Gallery in London, and a recently opened contemporary art centre in Moscow, GES-2, are among some of the many collaborators of Chanel.

Among the 10 artists who won the prize money, includes the names of game screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, designer Lual Mayen, Frieze Artist Award 2021 winner Precious Okoyomon and dancer and choreographer Botis Seva. Artist Cao Fei, architect David Adjaye and actress Tilda Swinton were the ones who selected the 10 prize winners.

Take a look at the winners: