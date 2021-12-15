  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chanel offers prize money of $113,000 to 10 artists each; here is why

    The French fashion house, Chanel, has announced to give a prize money of whopping $113,000 to 10 international artists. The luxurious brand will also offer them a chance to get trained by mentors from the company.

    Chanel offers prize money of $113,000 to artists each; here is why drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 10:32 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Chanel has revealed the first Chanel Next Prize winners, a new twice-a-year award established in March by the luxurious French fashion house to support ten international creatives and artists working in music, film, visual art and performance. The prize is part of a broader plan called the Chanel Culture Fund. The programme was launched in order to extend support to the artists by the luxury brand and was started early this year because of the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The reward is given to artists who are revolutionizing their fields, as per the luxurious fashion house. The grant honours Gabrielle Chanel, the late founder of the fashion label, who backed avant-garde artists throughout her life.

    As per the French fashion house, each winner will be presented with €100,000 ($113,000) as reward money. The prize money comes with access to a web of mentors that have been hand-picked by the Fashion brand. The winners can get learn from their mentors for a period of the next two years. Each awardee will also be able to use the reward cash for any project they wish to work on.

    ALSO READ: Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Chanel will also work in partnership with a few institutions to introduce new awards. With these collaborations, it will also try to provide support exhibition programming through the fashion house’s fund - Chanel Culture Fund. The Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Underground Museum in Los Angeles, the National Portrait Gallery in London, and a recently opened contemporary art centre in Moscow, GES-2, are among some of the many collaborators of Chanel.

    ALSO READ: Is Louis Vuitton's new plane-shaped bag price more than a real plane? Read this

    Among the 10 artists who won the prize money, includes the names of game screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, designer Lual Mayen, Frieze Artist Award 2021 winner Precious Okoyomon and dancer and choreographer Botis Seva. Artist Cao Fei, architect David Adjaye and actress Tilda Swinton were the ones who selected the 10 prize winners.

    Take a look at the winners:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mrs India 2021 2022 Claim Your throne by Deepali Phadnis celebrates Beauty in Diversity of Married

    Mrs India 2021 2022 Claim Your throne by Deepali Phadnis celebrates Beauty in Diversity of Married

    Income Tax Faceless Assessment: Are you ready to comply?

    Income Tax Faceless Assessment: Are you ready to comply?

    Christmas shopping scams: 6 ways to protect yourself

    Christmas shopping scams: 6 ways to protect yourself

    Miss Universe 2021: Lara Dutta proud of Harnaaz Sandhu congratulates her on being crowned drb

    Miss Universe 2021: Lara Dutta’s ‘proud’ of Harnaaz Sandhu; congratulates her on being crowned

    Miss Universe 2021 India Harnaaz Sandhu wins the CROWN beats Paraguay and South Africa

    Miss Universe 2021: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins the CROWN; beats Paraguay and South Africa

    Recent Stories

    Spider Man No Way Home premiere Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters watch

    Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere: Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters; watch

    Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces eliminate one Hizbul terrorist in Pulwama gunfight-dnm

    Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces eliminate one Hizbul terrorist in Pulwama gunfight

    Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; Mumbai crime branch to take custody-dnm

    Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; Mumbai crime branch to take custody

    Radhe Shyam song Sanchari teaser Prabhas offers some major travel goals watch drb

    Radhe Shyam song ‘Sanchari’ teaser: Prabhas offers some major travel goals; watch

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon
    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Video Icon